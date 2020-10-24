 Skip to main content
COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
James Howard Sutton and Rachel Ann Askew, both of Humboldt

William Joseph Glidewell and Selina Nicole Satterfield, both of Charleston

Joshua Lee Purcell of Windsor and Charity Lee Oakley of Mattoon

Terry Lee Parker Jr. and Kaysaundra Elaine West, both of Charleston

Corey Mitchell Moseley and Airelle Elizabeth Marie Beasley, both of Mattoon

Wraith Michael Kester and Monica Elizabeth Heater, both of Arcola

Taylor Scott Wood and Tiffany Morgan McLaughlin, both of Mattoon

