COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

James Howard Sutton and Rachel Ann Askew, both of Humboldt
William Joseph Glidewell and Selina Nicole Satterfield, both of Charleston
Joshua Lee Purcell of Windsor and Charity Lee Oakley of Mattoon
Terry Lee Parker Jr. and Kaysaundra Elaine West, both of Charleston
Corey Mitchell Moseley and Airelle Elizabeth Marie Beasley, both of Mattoon
Wraith Michael Kester and Monica Elizabeth Heater, both of Arcola
Taylor Scott Wood and Tiffany Morgan McLaughlin, both of Mattoon
