Coles County marriage licenses
Coles County marriage licenses

James Loyal Mefford and Allaina Nicole Henne, both of Mattoon

Brandon Joseph White and Andrea Dawn Wiley, both of Charleston

Trey Xavier Jayne and Victoria Amber Day, both of Charleston

William Joseph Raymer and Heather Lynn Kibler, both of Paris

