MATTOON — A visitation and funeral services have been scheduled for longtime local sports broadcaster Ken Wooddell, nicknamed the "Voice of the Green Wave" and the "Voice of the Panthers" for his coverage of Mattoon High School and Eastern Illinois University sports.

"Ken Wooddell was synonymous with Mattoon sports. For more than three decades, Mattoon residents know they were in good hands when they tuned into Green Wave athletics," said Mattoon High School sports announcer Greg Powers. "Following his coverage of Mattoon sports, Ken shifted across the county and served as the voice of EIU football."

Wooddell's obituary reported he passed away at age 97 on Friday, Sept. 15, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The visitation is set for 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home in Mattoon, which will host his funeral at 10 a.m. Saturday. The committal service will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery.

After serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, Wooddell graduated from the University of Illinois in 1949 and went on to work in radio broadcasting. He worked for WLBH in Mattoon for more than 40 years before retiring and taught from 1988-1996 in the EIU communications department.

"In the mid-1990s, I was fortunate enough to have Ken as a broadcast instructor at Eastern Illinois University, and to this day consider him one of my radio heroes," said Powers, who is director of broadcast operations at Lake Land College.

"Wooddell was a long-time area broadcaster, first doing games for the Panther football team from 1949-57 and then again during a successful run by the team at the NCAA Division I level from 1983-1999," EIU Athletics reported in a press release.

Wooddell broadcasted more than 1,800 basketball, football and other games for EIU, Mattoon and area schools from 1949-1999. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1975 and the EIU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995 and received the Illinois Broadcaster Pioneer award in 2013.

Local historian Carolyn Cloyd, who was a member of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club with Wooddell, said she always used to tell him that he was a legend. She said he would always laugh and tell her that was very nice, but not true.

"But it was true," Cloyd said. "With Ken's extensive broadcasting career, he was well-known throughout Central Illinois and throughout the state for his sports broadcasting and he met so many people and people remembered his voice and they remembered the outgoing man behind the voice.

Cloyd said, "(Wooddell) loved people, he would listen as well as talk with them, and he always remembered them, and would check in on them."

Regarding Kiwanis, Wooddell served in this club for 73 years, starting in 1950. This included being Kiwanis president in 1959 and 2019. He also held a 75-year membership in the Mattoon Masonic Lodge, beginning in 1948. He worked on many community service projects with these and other groups.

Cloyd said what was truly legendary was Wooddell's kindness and decency. She said he was a devoted family man, a WWII veteran, and an engaged and concerned citizen of this community.

"We could talk about and praise Ken Wooddell all day, but I think the best way to describe Ken is that he was a true gentleman in every sense. He was a good and kind man. He will be missed," Cloyd said.

Photos: Eastern Illinois 14, Illinois State 13