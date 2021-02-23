Coles County photographer becomes regular winner in national organization contest

OAKLAND — The wooded ravines outside Sandy Cooper's home are full of birds and other wildlife she readily captures for photographs.

The rural Oakland resident also regularly takes her camera with her when she's away from home. There's no particularly subject in mind but you never know what you'll see, she said.

"If I see something I think would be a good picture, I take it," Cooper said.

Among her photo outings with her husband Lonny are trips to Amish areas near Arthur, where the last two years Cooper's found subjects for photos that led to her receiving national recognition.

Similar but distinctive photographs of Amish farmers working in fields finished in the two top of the National Association of Conservation Districts' contest last year and in 2019.

Cooper's photographs are funneled to the national association competition through the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District's annual contest, which she enters every year.