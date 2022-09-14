Coles County public defender gets new office

CHARLESTON — Coles County public defenders will have a new office in the future, thanks to a nearly unanimous vote by the Coles County Board.

The building, located at 616 Sixth St., is next door to the Charleston Police Department.

Two board members, John Doty and Rick Shook, voted against the purchase, citing too many unknown factors. Those factors include the cost of replacing the roof that is expected to be needed in the next one to two years. Both men said they would have liked to have more time to review the purchase.

"I think we could have a little bit more time to look into it. Seemed like to me that they kept adding prices to it," Shook said. "I was told the roof was going to be pretty good and now there's a year and a half or so until we're gonna put a new roof on it."

After an inspection, the board was told the cost of replacing the roof would be around $27,000, in addition to the $40,000 cost of the building. Renting the public defender's current office space costs $37,000 annually.

Shook said that while he believes the purchase will save money, more discussion was needed.

"I realize probably in the long run the county will save money, no doubt," Shook said. "But I just thought we could just wait a little longer to see how much everything else is gonna cost."

During public comment Kevin Gaither, of Charleston, shared additional concerns with the purchase.

"I don't know one person that's going to feel all that comfortable as a defendant going right next door to the ... police department into a building," Gaither said. "It might not be a real concern to you realistically, but for a person that has got the stress of their entire life on the line, it might be very concerning and a real reason for them not to show up."

Shook told Gaither those with concerns "shouldn't have broke the law."

The board also approved:

10 appointments to drainage districts;

A bid for asbestos and lead removal for the courthouse window replacement project;

An Employment Assistance Program with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.