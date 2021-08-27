Coles County public schools share $28 million in COVID funding

MATTOON — Without him having been to preschool first, Mattoon parent Angelia Koester said she had trouble getting her son interested in the alphabet and other learning areas as kindergarten approached this fall.

Consequently, Koester said she decided to enroll Eli in the Mattoon school district's Jump Start expanded summer learning program in July. She said her son attended classes every morning Monday-Thursday for four weeks at his future campus, Riddle Elementary School.

"It ended up working out really well for him. He started really getting interested in learning and he got really excited about it," Koester said. She added that both she and her son are glad to have one of his Jump Start teachers, Shannon Daniell, now be his kindergarten teacher.

Jump Start is one example of how the Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland school districts have utilized the approximately $27 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding that has been awarded to public schools in Coles County since March 2020.

Student support, building upgrades

When the distributions are complete, the Charleston School District will have received $10,509,463 in COVID grant funding, averaging $3,917 per student.

Those dollars have and will be used to address students’ well-being on multiple fronts.

The district began with using the bulk of $719,202 from the first grant on materials to help the school combat the spread of the virus. The second round of funding included $2,816,181 for Charleston and allowed for the district to rebound from the negative impacts the pandemic had on students.

A big step with this was hosting free summer school for its K-12 students.

“It’s not just mental health, but students’ social and emotional well-being,” said Charleston Superintendent Todd Vilardo. “So many of these things are needed for our youth and our school community, but we're also excited about some of the things that we're able to do.”

The school district has since hired paraprofessionals, instructional coaches, additional social workers and an interventionist to help high school students with credit recovery, and a new art teacher for two elementary schools.

The school district is also looking to spend $500,000 and $1.75 million fromthe third round of funding to update heating and air conditioning systems in the schools. Meanwhile, the schools continue to grow their career and technical education programs.

Long-term resources for learning recovery

For the Mattoon school district, the total $16,258,587 in relief funding that it has been allotted averages out to $5,175 per student. As is the case with other districts, the funding that is directed to services for each student varies on the specific needs of that student.

Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild said the relief funding has directly or indirectly helped the district obtain laptop computers for each of its students in time for the 2020-2021 school year, purchase thermometers and other COVID-19 safety equipment, and get plans in place for upgrading the air handling systems in all five campuses.

Hild estimated approximately $8 million of the district's $10.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been directed to learning recovering through tutoring during the regular school year and through expanded summer learning, plus hiring staff to creative a supportive learning environment.

The assistant superintendent said Mattoon has hired at least 10 counselors, social workers, instructional coaches for teacher skill development, and interventionists for one-on-one and small group learning. She said the district can eventually shift budgetary resources if needed to keep these positions filled once the grants are spent.

"Essentially, what that is doing is making the existing system more robust," Hild said. "If we don't do the essential work of healing trauma and building relationships, we are not going to get the academic outcomes we know are important."

Parent Dana Tell said she felt like her daughter, Daisy, did not learn as much as she could have during the end of 2020-2021, so she signed her up for Fifth Quarter expanded summer learning in June in preparation for fifth grade at Riddle.

Daisy said she liked seeing her friends four mornings a week and getting Popsicles on Thursdays in Fifth Quarter, while her mother said she appreciated how focused and intentional the lessons were there.

"I feel like she caught up to where she was supped to be. She was confident. I was confident," Tell said. "I am glad they gave her the opportunity."

Oakland buying books, giving raises

Superintendent Lance Landeck said the Oakland School District has not started any new programs as a result of receiving COVID-19 relief funds, with the allotment from its grant application totaling $1,038,139 and averaging out to $4,040 per student.

Landeck said Oakland did hire a new counselor, an action that it had planned on taking regardless of receiving the funds. He said the district also purchased pandemic-related protective, sanitizing and screening equipment, some of which they continue to use on a daily basis and some that they still utilize but not on a daily basis like in 2021.

"A majority of our funds will be used on textbooks, as well as salaries for school personnel that work directly with students in the areas of physical health as well as social and emotional health," Landeck said. He added that the books are for students throughout grades kindergarten-12th and the salaries are for staff members that are allowed through the grant.

