CHARLESTON — Seventh-grader Zion Douglas plunged from a diving board into the water of the Rotary Community Aquatic Center's slide pool with a loud splash Thursday afternoon.

"You get really wet really fast and your nose clogs up immediately," Zion said afterward, with a big smile on his face, as he lined up with his Charleston Middle School classmates for another jump.

The middle school held a pool party for its students on Thursday to celebrate the last day of classes. This event gave the youths an early start to the 2023 public swimming pool season, which will begin for the rest of Coles County over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Oakland Swimming Pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, followed by Lytle Pool in Mattoon on Sunday, and the aquatic center in Charleston on Monday. The three pools will remain open through summer break and then close in mid-August before classes resume in their respective school districts.

Charleston seventh-grader Henry Wilson said, while shivering, that the water in the aquatic center's slide pool was a little cold on Thursday, but the pool party was still a great way to end the school year.

"It's a little bit of a bummer that the slide is not working (today), but it's still fun hanging out with my friends," said seventh-grader Ares Long.

Ares, Henry and classmate Jude Bailey-Hutson all said they go to the aquatic center every summer and are looking forward to it opening for the season, especially the facility's water slide.

City Aquatic Facility Supervisor Gena Bunch said the water slide's wooden staircase was recently stained with a dark brown finish and the interior of the slide will be blue once it's resurfaced in coming days. She said a new pump will be installed for the slide, as well.

"The slide will be smooth and fast once the pump gets installed," Bunch said.

Other changes this season at the aquatic center include a new safety requirement that swimmers ages 12 and under must have an adult with them. In addition, this will be the facility's second season with no family group passes, just individual child, adult and senior citizen passes.

Lytle Park Site Superintendent Justin Grady said the pool there always opens on the Sunday right after the Mattoon High School's Friday evening graduation ceremony. He said this allows time for his staff of certified lifeguards, some of whom are graduating seniors, to train that Saturday on current pool procedures before the facility opens.

Even though the pool opening is still a few days away, Grady said rentals of this Mattoon Township Park District facility already have been in demand by community members and organizations.

"Almost all the weekend dates have been spoken for," Grady said. He added that pool rentals, which run from 8-10 p.m., are also available on weeknights.

The Oakland Township Park District's swimming pool is scheduled to open on Saturday and will once agaIm offer a concession stand, a unique amenity among public pools in Coles County. The stand's menu is set to include cheesburgers, chicken strips, French fries and ice cream.

