Coles County real estate transactions

- 333 B St., Charleston, $23,000, Ronald Brown, as executor of the Joanna Mae Brown estate, to Paul Brewer II
- 2106 Ironwood Lane, Charleston, $175,000, Jason Montz to Jaquelyn N. Trombi
- 21855 East County Road 150N, Hutton Township, $40,000, Leslee Combs, as trustee of the Merna Combs living trust, to Charles L. Faw
- 2123 Ironwood Lane, Charleston, $140,000, Cynthia Rae Smith to Jared L. Vonkamp
- 988 Decker Springs Road, Charleston, $380,000, John and Marlee Hansen to Douglas and Laura Shull
- 249 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $116,900, Joy R. Wolf nka Joy R. Messer to Martin D. Gibson
- 5131 Dole Road, Mattoon, $227,000, Blythe G. Bateman to Paul and Linda Smith
- 500 Odd Fellow Road, Mattoon, $140,000, the estate of Betty F. Hoots to Blythe G. Bateman
- 716 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $3,000, Lucille M. Provinzano to Ryan and Jana Hortenstine
- 900 E St., Charleston, $91,500, Brett A. Funneman to Cody J. Fuller
- 1027 Sixth St., Charleston, $18,500, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Brad Beil
- 1620 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Bryan L. Godden to Calvin Haney
- 2801 Whitetail Drive, Charleston, $182,000, Kathy Black to Karen Sparling
- 919 Woodberry Lane, Charleston, $144,000, James E. Dye Jr. to Neil Vanseghi
- 204 Hillcrest Road, Mattoon, $153,000, Julie Willingham to Clarence and Heather Cassady
- 908 N. 16th St., Mattoon, $115,000, Holly J. Pierce to David S. Beliz
- 1601 University Drive, Charleston, $55,000, the Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust to Deborah K. Whitlatch
- 1416 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $28,000, Patrick Key to Calvin Montgomery
- 5 Ridgefield Lane, Charleston, $210,000, Timothy James Geil to Mitchell S. Goodwin
- 812 Lincoln Ave., Mattoon, $54,350, Darla G. Ornelis to Lucille Ellen Burton
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.