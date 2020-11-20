 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments

Coles County real estate transactions

{{featured_button_text}}
  • 333 B St., Charleston, $23,000, Ronald Brown, as executor of the Joanna Mae Brown estate, to Paul Brewer II
  • 2106 Ironwood Lane, Charleston, $175,000, Jason Montz to Jaquelyn N. Trombi
  • 21855 East County Road 150N, Hutton Township, $40,000, Leslee Combs, as trustee of the Merna Combs living trust, to Charles L. Faw
  • 2123 Ironwood Lane, Charleston, $140,000, Cynthia Rae Smith to Jared L. Vonkamp
  • 988 Decker Springs Road, Charleston, $380,000, John and Marlee Hansen to Douglas and Laura Shull
  • 249 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $116,900, Joy R. Wolf nka Joy R. Messer to Martin D. Gibson
  • 5131 Dole Road, Mattoon, $227,000, Blythe G. Bateman to Paul and Linda Smith
  • 500 Odd Fellow Road, Mattoon, $140,000, the estate of Betty F. Hoots to Blythe G. Bateman
  • 716 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $3,000, Lucille M. Provinzano to Ryan and Jana Hortenstine
  • 900 E St., Charleston, $91,500, Brett A. Funneman to Cody J. Fuller
  • 1027 Sixth St., Charleston, $18,500, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Brad Beil
  • 1620 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Bryan L. Godden to Calvin Haney
  • 2801 Whitetail Drive, Charleston, $182,000, Kathy Black to Karen Sparling
  • 919 Woodberry Lane, Charleston, $144,000, James E. Dye Jr. to Neil Vanseghi
  • 204 Hillcrest Road, Mattoon, $153,000, Julie Willingham to Clarence and Heather Cassady
  • 908 N. 16th St., Mattoon, $115,000, Holly J. Pierce to David S. Beliz
  • 1601 University Drive, Charleston, $55,000, the Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust to Deborah K. Whitlatch
  • 1416 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $28,000, Patrick Key to Calvin Montgomery
  • 5 Ridgefield Lane, Charleston, $210,000, Timothy James Geil to Mitchell S. Goodwin
  • 812 Lincoln Ave., Mattoon, $54,350, Darla G. Ornelis to Lucille Ellen Burton
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News