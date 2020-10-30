Coles County real estate transactions

- 1708 Southdale Drive, Mattoon, $126,500, Jeanine T. Decker to Adam Wayne Knox and Destiny Nicole Knox
- 17 W. Jackson Ave., Charleston, $45,000, Sarah J. Lazzell of Michael E. Hicks
- 9465 Nees St., Ashmore, $115,500, Brandon Beever to Travis B. Swope
- 411 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $30,000, First Christian Church to Family Worship Center
- 5 Executive Court, Mattoon, $313,100, David and Katrina Winograd to Christian Rhodes
- 816 Vanlaningham Drive, Mattoon, $169,000, Randy and Marcia Peterson to James and Nancy Lamar
- 14692 E. County Road 600N, Charleston, $185,000, Matthew P. Stephen to David D. Haworth
- 2009 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $21,233, Charles M. Kaiser to Nicholas A. Garcia
- 2009 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $15,000, Nicholas A. Garcia to Terri L. Jarrell
- 1215 Madison Ave., Charleston, $16,000, Bluestem Properties LLC to Kimberly D. Cook and Derek E. Cook
- 2108 Sarah's Lane, Charleston, $147,000, Douglas and Charlotte McDermand to Selana Wakefield
- 1900 20th St., Charleston, $98,000, Bryan G. Sanders to David Jack Arthur II
- 2519 Woodlawn Drive, Charleston, $125,000, Brian P. Clifford to Bryan G. Sanders
- 521 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $59,000, Shacklett W. Aubrey to Jesse L. Angle
- 14297 Cooks Mills Road, Humboldt, $106,000, Mark N. Helmuth of Robert Schrock
- 1014 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $4,000, Andrew S. Erickson, trustee for Charles and Ruth Fuqua, to Kendall A. Strohl and Shawn M. Strohl
- 120 acres, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-00429-000, $260,000, Randy Wayne Janssen to Cecile C. Janssen and Elgin R. Janssen
- 120 acres, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-00429-000, $260,000, Christopher Cole Janssen to Cecile C. Janssen and Elgin R. Janssen
- 6765 N. County Road 1320E, Charleston, $11,571, Franklin H. Sikorski to Frank D. Sikorski
- 5 Tinsbury, Mattoon, $265,000, Edelita and Roel Jamis to Robert Hunter III
- 3412 Willow Drive, Mattoon, $67,900, Matthew Clarkson to James E. Brown
- 3425 Willow Drive, Mattoon, $57,000, Shonna K. Hansel to Zora Properties LLC
- 601 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $60,000, Mark's My Store LLC to Alliance Properties of Mattoon LLC
- 17758 N. County Road 2780E, Oakland, $60,000, Carolyn Crawford, executor of the estate of James A. Ogden, to Aaron Luy
- 2536 Woodlawn Drive, Mattoon, $136,000, Eric Max Swango to Kevin J. Bence
