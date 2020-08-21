Coles County real estate transactions

- 2817 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, Steven Polk to Nicholas A. Polston
- 1819 Van Buren Ave., Charleston, $79,000, Jessica A. Sommerfeld to John P. Martone
- 1105 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $112,500, St. John's Lutheran Church to Miguael K. Ruiz aka Miguel Ruiz
- 1105 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $112,500, Miguael K. Ruiz aka Miguel Ruiz to Dorothy Cutright
- 2130 Douglas St., $88,500, Christina A. Austin to Phillip K. Dickey
- 3176 E. Lake Paradise Road, Mattoon, $10,104, City of Mattoon to Jerry and Teresa Ginger
- 204 S. Illinois St., Ashmore, $5,900, 2019 Castle LLC to John Drummond
- 1205 N. 10th St., Mattoon, $63,000, North Creek Investments to Dane A. Page
- Sixty-four acres farm land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-1-01505-000, $632,000, Adam Porte to Sweeney Farms LP
- Forty acres farm land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-1-01541-000, $320,000, the Porte family trust to Sweeney Farms LP
- 114 E. Cedar St., Ashmore, $74,500, Christopher S. Staggs to Timothy T. Inman
- 10441 E. County Road 1000N, Mattoon, $135,000, Christal A. Golden to Michael L. Packard
- 81 Stonehenge Road, Mattoon, $242,900, Aaron M. and Courtney Ifft to Kolbi and Rebecca Kraft
- 603 Greenbriar Court, Charleston, $153,000, Kolbi M. Craft to Jame Dement
- 2800 Garfield Ave., Mattoon, $42,000, Bradley S. Watts estate to Christal Golden
- 2300 Woodfall Drive, Charleston, $175,000, Doris Hamilton to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Bell
- 20 Copperfield Lane, Charleston, $141,000, Chad Hallett to Elijah Jones
- 703 18th St., Charleston, $25,000, M. Bora Unal to EM Central Court LLC
- 6 Brosam Drive, Charleston, $90,000, Eva Girvan Carrell estate to Dakota Renfro
- 906 Briarwood Drive, Charleston, $155,000, Bronwen Sarah Louise Lopez as successor trustee under the John Ernest Pugh revocable living trust to Jami Goetten
- Twelve acres of farm land, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00441-001, $485,775, Jamres R.N. Stewart to River Top LLC
- 606 Greenbriar Court, Charleston, $58,000, Heather Landrus to Mathew Vern Daugherty and Melissa Jo Daugherty
- 851 Beech Tree Road, Charleston, $192,500, Bart Kerz as successor trustee for Phil D. Kerz to Paul D. Danyi
- 1412 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $71,500, Philip B. Kepp to RM Contracting & Planning Inc. dba RM Hospitality Systems Inc.
- 22215 E. County Road 920N, Ashmore, $20,000, estate of Cynthia Suzanne Carlen to Tommy J. Stine
- 1011 Division St., Charleston, $38,511, JPMorgan Chase Bank to Rex Dukeman
- Forty acres of farm land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00959-000, $65,000, Aaron L. Wetzel revocable trust to Clayton R. Weber
- Forty acres of farm land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00959-000, William Brent Wetzel to Clayton R. Weber
- Approximately 57 acres of farm land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00746-005, $265,250, Judy Gail Milam to Gary D. Coffey
- 1613 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $500,000, Mark S. and Karla S. Coleman to Jordan Michael Gerkin
- 202 W. Fillmore Ave., Charleston, $56,000, Mary C. Knierim estate to Brandon J. and Nicole J. Smith
- 316 N. First St., Mattoon, $52,000, Tao Dong to DC Global Land Trust
- 1408 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $43,000, PNC Bank to Adapt Properties LLC
- 4504 Mary Todd Road, Mattoon, $171,000, Jeffrey Spracklen to John Wurtsbaugh
- 1017 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $2,000, Katherine I. Tucker to New Life Car Care NFP
- 417 Illinois Ave., Mattoon, $45,000, Roberta Smith to Courtney Wright
- 1020 First St., Charleston, $39,500, William K. Ambrose to Brandy S. Wright
- 719 Broadway St., Humboldt, $5,000, Helen A. Culver, executor, to John McMillan
- Approximately 19 acres of vacant land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00923-002, $125,500, Clapp Farms LP to Patrick Harlan Sowers
- 909 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $122,900 Karen MacGibbon to William J. Manning
- 6390 Snake Trail Road, Charleston, $180,000, Phillip L. Ayers to Devon Lee Stevens
- 806 Tanglewood Drive, Charleston, $148,000 Cody W. Mason to Phillip L. Ayers
- Approximately six acres, Charleston Township, PIN 02-1-01971-000, $27,000, Patrick J. Slaughter to Gano Welding Supplies Inc.
- 1609 12th St., Charleston, $33,000, Danny Fitzgerald to Brandon Wininger
- 3000 Washington Ave., Mattoon, $63,000, Timothy J. Pierce to Darienne R. Lester
- 1308 S. 14th St., Mattoon, $30,000, Joseph A. Osborne to (JM)II LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals
