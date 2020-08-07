Coles County real estate transactions

- 1413 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $50,500, JPMorgan Chase Bank to Lonnie Gingerich
- 704 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $35,500, Calvin R. Montgomery to Premier Home Development LLC
- 712 N. Second Division St., Mattoon, $6,000, Thomas Simpson to D. Scott and Cheryl Sweet
- 1005 N. 15th St., Mattoon, $75,000, Scott A. Tucker to Pleasant Square Properties LLC
- 2317 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $38,000, Roger L. Bushur to Timothy Cecil Edgar
- 106 Heather Drive, Charleston, $114,900, Todd David Keating to Jennifer Ann Wright
- Approximately 77 acres of farm land, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00531-000, $389,000, William Brent Wetzel to James F. Hankes
- Approximately 77 acres of farm land, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00531-000, $389,000, Aaron F. Wetzel revocable trust to James F. Hankes
- 615 Iowa St., Ashmore, $89,900, William Edwards to Gabriel M. Hills
- 320 W. Harrison Ave., Charleston, $18,000, Susan A. Ely to John Moffett
- 1108 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $152,900, Nicki and Christopher Whitley to Joshua and Kristian Hill
- 122 Westview Drive, Mattoon, $93,000, Floyd and Anna Mary Borntrager to Jacob Gerkin
- Ten acres farm land, Charleston Township, part of PIN 02-101211-001, $30,000, Max E. Coffey and Kimberly J. Coffey to Blake D. Coffey
- 3116 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $35,200, Brent E. Adkins to MK Redd Properties LLC
- 1713 Olive Ave., Mattoon, $64,900, Mark Fulk to Tina L. Turner
- 2417 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $42,000, Mary L. Fafara to Lonnie Gingerich
- 15 Wedgewood Court, Mattoon, $275,000, Morris L. Miller to Richard A. Beal
- 1220 S. Ninth St., Mattoon, $169,400, Shirley A. Bell to Roger J. Reed
- 724 Clifton Drive, Charleston, $125,000, estate of Jeffery E. Cougill to Hadley D. and Melissa J. Phillips
- Five acres of farm land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00736-002, $10,000, John Wayne Galbreath to Kyle D. Coffey
- 308 N. Parker St., Oakland, $60,000, Judith S. Taylor as successor trustee of the Nile Southward living trust to Austin Ryley Boes
