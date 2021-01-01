- 6176 Lerna Road, Mattoon, $339,000, John D. Behl to Jeremy Muchow
- 1105 S. 23rd St., Mattoon, $108,000, Ricky G. Haney, co-trustee, to Brittaney N. Simpson
- 5 Tealwood Cove, Charleston, $460,000, Christopher Hogg to Carlos W. White, co-trustee
- 1004 Hawthorne Drive, Charleston, $159,000, Travis B. Swope to Victor Martinez
- 601 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $800,000, Khopp Properties LLC to Sonic Mattoon IL LLC
- 25 Country Gardens, Mattoon, $115,000, William L. Kuhn to Brianna Mattox
- 605 Forest Hills Drive, Charleston, $269,900, Michael J. Kallis to Cody C. Emberton
- 4 Rolling Green, Mattoon, $163,500, Cathy Minor, guardian, to Bill L. Kuhn
- 2511 Woodlawn Drive, Charleston, $134,000, Samantha Lyn Neal to Janet Sweeney
- Approximately 10 acres of vacant land, Pleasant Grove Township, PIN 11-0-01182-000, $63,500, Michael S. Smith to Cynthia L. Scott
- 412 N. 22nd St., Mattoon, $48,500, Christopher Tomasello to Taylor Miller and Brittany Miller
- 11241 E. County Road 50N, Lerna, $205,000, Taylor Miller and Brittany Miller to Charles C. Morgan and Cynthia Smith
- 2421 Western Ave., Mattoon, $166,000, Lindsey and Thomas Butler to Michael Piccioli
- 3500 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $85,000, Michael E. Craig and Nancy A. Craig to Carol Otto
- 712 Eastgate Drive, Charleston, $94,500, Taysha M. Ryan to Sean D. McElwee
- 6 Ridgefield Lane, Charleston, $141,000, Frank N. Swolkin to Rajenia L. Cooper
- 14 Windermere, Mattoon, $29,000, Brian Lee Hastings to Brian Lee Hastings
- 20292 State Highway 16, Ashmore, $161,500, Travis A. Wakefield to Colin B. Hunter
- 601 Jefferson St., Humboldt, $107,000, Jerod S. Layfield to Scott H. Dees
- 1413 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $97,000, Shane S. Webb to Bo Blievernicht
- 409 S. 15th St., Mattoon, $70,000, Byron R. Brinkley to Ivan D. Nguyen
Coles County real estate transactions