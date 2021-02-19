Coles County real estate transactions

- 1702 20th St., Charleston, $71,700, Sarah Fischer to Austin Talbert
- 904 S. 13th St., Mattoon, $85,000, Mark Bradley J. Brown to Duane E. Huffman
- 6 N. Logan St., Oakland, $125,000, heirs of Vicki L. Craft to Dillion Keske and Olivia Deters
- 17228 E. County Road 100N, Charleston, $240,000, Pamala A. Huddlestun to Nathaniel Lee Simpson
- 2813 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $71,000, Tyler Poland to Keri Stolz-Russell
- 29 Falcon Ridge, Mattoon, $13,500, Ronald D. Miller to Jeffrey Salmons
- 312 Melody Lane, Mattoon, $90,000, Ashley Rose Lewis to David D. Swearingen
- 2813 Pine Ave., Mattoon, $5,000, Tiffany Kay Wishard fka Rodriguez to North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings LLC
- 804 S. 15th St., Mattoon, $48,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to James J. Lamarche
- 1421 Jefferson Ave., Charleston, $12,500, Suetta Ward to Michael Pointon
- 313 Briar Lane, Mattoon, $117,000, Dustin and Heather Stoltzfus to Kaitlin Kocher
- 409 Lafayette Avenue East, Mattoon, $242,000, Sammy J. Jurka to Brad J. Brown
- 9874 E. County Road 550N, Mattoon, $249,000, Robert and Tabatha Ames to Matthew and Matya Riley
- 417 Crestmore Ave., Mattoon, $200,000, George P. and Mary E. Beason to Dustin S. and Heather N. Stoltzfus
- 5 Greenbriar Drive Unit 6, Mattoon, $97,500, Thomas P. McHugh to Nathan Zimmer
- 3 Apple Drive, Mattoon, $99,000, Sheryl Beals to Tony Abitz
- 805 Eastgate Drive, Charleston, $66,400, Corey S. Bell to Windi Abitz
- Approximately 39 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01232-002, $268,642, Garrett D. Alcorn to First Mid Wealth Management Co, as trustee
- Approximately 39 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01232-000, $268,642, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee to the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to First Mid Wealth Management Co, as trustee
- Approximately 31 acres of farm ground at County Roads 650E and 1800N, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01577-000, $190,817, Garrett D. Alcorn to Duwayne Miller as trustee of the Duwayne Miller revocable trust
- Approximately 31 acres of farm ground at County Roads 650E and 1800N, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01577-000, $190,817, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee to the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to Duwayne Miller as trustee of the Duwayne Miller revocable trust
- Approximately 29 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, 04-0-01232-001, $176,176, Garrett D. Alcorn to Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock, co-trustees of the Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock trust agreement
- Approximately 29 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, 04-0-01232-001, $176,176, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee of the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock, co-trustees of the Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock trust agreement
- Approximately three-eighths of an acre of farm ground near County Roads 6324 East and 1830E, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01232-000, $1,029, Garrett D. Alcorn to Darrell L. and Teresa M. Carpenter
- Approximately three-eighths of an acre of farm ground near County Roads 6324 East and 1830E, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01232-000, $1,029, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee of the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to Darrell L. and Teresa M. Carpenter
- 4000 Western Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, Jason M. Hernandez to Danny E. Hill Jr.
- 925 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $112,500, Timothy A. Morgan to Darrell W. Wilson
Coles County real estate transactions