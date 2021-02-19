 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments

Coles County real estate transactions

{{featured_button_text}}
  • 1702 20th St., Charleston, $71,700, Sarah Fischer to Austin Talbert
  • 904 S. 13th St., Mattoon, $85,000, Mark Bradley J. Brown to Duane E. Huffman
  • 6 N. Logan St., Oakland, $125,000, heirs of Vicki L. Craft to Dillion Keske and Olivia Deters
  • 17228 E. County Road 100N, Charleston, $240,000, Pamala A. Huddlestun to Nathaniel Lee Simpson
  • 2813 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $71,000, Tyler Poland to Keri Stolz-Russell
  • 29 Falcon Ridge, Mattoon, $13,500, Ronald D. Miller to Jeffrey Salmons
  • 312 Melody Lane, Mattoon, $90,000, Ashley Rose Lewis to David D. Swearingen
  • 2813 Pine Ave., Mattoon, $5,000, Tiffany Kay Wishard fka Rodriguez to North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings LLC
  • 804 S. 15th St., Mattoon, $48,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to James J. Lamarche
  • 1421 Jefferson Ave., Charleston, $12,500, Suetta Ward to Michael Pointon
  • 313 Briar Lane, Mattoon, $117,000, Dustin and Heather Stoltzfus to Kaitlin Kocher
  • 409 Lafayette Avenue East, Mattoon, $242,000, Sammy J. Jurka to Brad J. Brown
  • 9874 E. County Road 550N, Mattoon, $249,000, Robert and Tabatha Ames to Matthew and Matya Riley
  • 417 Crestmore Ave., Mattoon, $200,000, George P. and Mary E. Beason to Dustin S. and Heather N. Stoltzfus
  • 5 Greenbriar Drive Unit 6, Mattoon, $97,500, Thomas P. McHugh to Nathan Zimmer
  • 3 Apple Drive, Mattoon, $99,000, Sheryl Beals to Tony Abitz
  • 805 Eastgate Drive, Charleston, $66,400, Corey S. Bell to Windi Abitz
  • Approximately 39 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01232-002, $268,642, Garrett D. Alcorn to First Mid Wealth Management Co, as trustee
  • Approximately 39 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01232-000, $268,642, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee to the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to First Mid Wealth Management Co, as trustee
  • Approximately 31 acres of farm ground at County Roads 650E and 1800N, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01577-000, $190,817, Garrett D. Alcorn to Duwayne Miller as trustee of the Duwayne Miller revocable trust
  • Approximately 31 acres of farm ground at County Roads 650E and 1800N, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01577-000, $190,817, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee to the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to Duwayne Miller as trustee of the Duwayne Miller revocable trust
  • Approximately 29 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, 04-0-01232-001, $176,176, Garrett D. Alcorn to Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock, co-trustees of the Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock trust agreement
  • Approximately 29 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, 04-0-01232-001, $176,176, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee of the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock, co-trustees of the Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock trust agreement
  • Approximately 29 acres of farm ground along East County Road 1830N, Humboldt Township, 04-0-01232-001, $176,176, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee of the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock, co-trustees of the Melvin J. Schrock and Jennifer S. Schrock trust agreement
  • Approximately three-eighths of an acre of farm ground near County Roads 6324 East and 1830E, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01232-000, $1,029, Garrett D. Alcorn to Darrell L. and Teresa M. Carpenter
  • Approximately three-eighths of an acre of farm ground near County Roads 6324 East and 1830E, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01232-000, $1,029, Michael R. Bandy, successor trustee of the Natica Paulina Hunt declaration of trust, to Darrell L. and Teresa M. Carpenter
  • 4000 Western Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, Jason M. Hernandez to Danny E. Hill Jr.
  • 925 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $112,500, Timothy A. Morgan to Darrell W. Wilson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Breaking news. Community news. Support local journalism.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News