Coles County real estate transactions

- Five acres of vacant land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-01395-000, $39,500, Sweeney Farms LP to David A. Coffey as co-trustee of the David A. and Sylvia Denise Coffey joint trust
- One acre vacant land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-01392-000, $7,900, David A. Coffey as co-trustee of the David A. and Sylvia Denise Coffey joint trust to Sweeney Farms LP
- 20 Coolidge Ave., Charleston, $130,000, Bruce Morrison Gubbins to Teresa L. Samsil
- 20 Elm Ridge, $105,000, Thomas M. Detmer to Matthew L. Jackson
- 2400 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $9,000, L. Keller Oil Properties Inc. to Clifford G. Janes
- 111 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $123,
- 500, Michael D. Vanmatre to Danielle Stroud
- 1501 20th St., Charleston, $85,000, estate of Daniel E. Lenhart Jr. to Lowmac LLC
- 2705 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $83,000, Robert Beachey to David H. and Genevieve B. Douglas
- 517 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $85,000, Nancy Jean Purdy to Jamie L. Huddleston
- 1624 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $67,892.87, Janet Walker Young to Terry Kroening
- 905 Tangelwood Drive, Charleston, $182,500, Randolph and Tammy Mitchell to Cody Drone
- 2327 Ellington Place, Charleston, $182,000, James M. Grant to Christy D. Hooser
- 2814 Kimwood Drive, Charleston, $200,000, Donald L. Schaefer to Darrell Phillips Jr.
- 406 W. Johnson Ave., Charleston, $130,000, Christy D. Hooser to Tamara Denise Lentz
- 2230 Cortland Drive, Charleston, $140,000, Pamela R. Miller to Frank E. Love
- Approximately 8 acres of farm land, Ashmore Township, part of PIN 01-0-0-01891-001, $147,735, Sarah S. Eheart, Sherley S. Wilkes and Suzanne L. Tomshack to Prairie Wolf Solar LLC
- 1113 S. 17th St., Mattoon, $79,500, William and Dianne Nale to Joshua and Meridan Warner
- 521 Price Ave., Mattoon, $117,000, Gretta A. Kearney to Alexander R. Shoot
- 2523 Carriage Lane, Charleston, $167,500, First Baptist Church of Charleston to Parkland Chapel DBA Woodlawn Chapel
- 520 Deer Run Trail, Charleston, $157,000, David A. Martin to George Michael Henshaw
- 5370 N. County Road 1450E, Charleston, $420,000,Terry J. Miller to Jeffrey G. Martyka
- 658 Division St., Charleston, $37,500, Clint R. Shaw to Roger Shaw
- 2226 Old State Road, Mattoon, $25,000, Linda Hendren to Gary Wright
- 12822 N. County Road 660E, Mattoon, $125,000, Kenneth S. Strader to Joshua D. Arnett
- 617 W. Monroe Ave., Charleston, $27,200, Ronald S. Sherwood to Frank B. Bolick
- 6 W. Maple St., Ashmore, $70,000, Randal G. Coffey to Nathan P. Hendren
- 8918 N. County Road 000E, Mattoon, $289,000, Megan Murphy NKA Megan Murphy-Gass to Hirschewald LLC
- 76 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $7,324.13, Home Opportunity LLC to MFT RE Holdings LLC
- 915 A St., Charleston, $123,900, Phillip Reinhart to Ronald W. Krukewitt
- Vacant land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-2-15878-000, $15,000, Unique Homes & Lumber Inc. to Cody A. Gass
- 8 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $148,500, Michelene K. Davidson as trustee of the Michelene K. Davidson revocable trust to Janna Overstreet
- 910 Lynwood Drive, Charleston, $105,000, Patricia L. Zeman-Johnson to Jaydon Honn
- 201 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $108,100, the estate of Gary Lee Ptomey to Michael D. Ptomey
- 12 Fairway Lane, Charleston, $269,900, Michael Job Griffin to Tad E. Freezeland
- 1017 Colony Lane, Charleston, $180,000, Frank E. Goldacker to David Scott Hood
- 8585 Country Club Road, Charleston, $410,000, Robert L. Hickman Jr. to Ross Hutchinson
- 818 Olean Place, Charleston, $117,000, Keith M. Wison to Katrina Ingle
- 19 Westwood, Mattoon, $52,000, Colleen Smith to Kathryn M. Kilpatrick
- 1021 W. Hayes Ave., Charleston, $105,000, Zebulon David Crist to Erica Dianne Levin
- 6005 Forest Hills Drive, Charleston, $340,000, Ross Hutchinson to Cody A. Gass
- 710 20th St., Charleston, $56,000, Lawrence W. Roberts to Helen B. McGlynn
- 17590 E. County Road 550N, Charleston, $350,000, Stephen Allen Stumeier to Donald D. Howie Jr.
- 913 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $450,000, John Roytek to Jashi Food Inc.
- 2403 Terrace Lane, Charleston, $105,000, Joseph L. Milam to Michael K. Griffith
