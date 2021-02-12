- 1521 12th St., Charleston, $43,000, James Morgan Bennett to First Mid Wealth Management Co. as trustee of DC Global Land Trust
- 3494 Lincoln Highway Road, Charleston, $113,900, Michael P. Malone to Levi Bennett
- 14561 Whispering Oaks Drive, Charleston, $128,900, James and Michelle Miller to Dustin and Lacey Fuller
- 209 N. 12th St., Charleston, $82,500, Dustin Duane Fuller to Miranda Riley
- 2647 Brian Drive, Mattoon, $105,000, James R. McDonald, trustee, to Dustin A. Smith
- 72 Apple Drive, Mattoon, $75,000, Betty J. Copsy to Donald and Felicia Tucker
- 1701 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $5,000, Andrew S. Erickson, trustee for Charles and Ruth Fuqua, to Charles W. Fuqua III, aka Chuck Fuqua
- 112 Sixth St., Charleston, $2,000, John L. Holliday estate to Robin Hubbart
- Approximately 3 acres, Mattoon Township, PIN 07-1-01176-000, $32,494, Michael and Daniel Andres to Timothy L. Gass
- 2391 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $140,000, John A. Shambo Jr. to Robert M. Roese
- 909 N. 33rd St., Mattoon, $130,000, Marilyn E. Shull, as trustee of the Marilyn E. Shull family trust, to Jacob David Murphy
- 6645 N. Country Club Road, Mattoon, $468,750, Nancy L. Keating, as trustee of the Nancy L. Keating revocable living trust, to Tyson Sledge
- 353 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $111,000, James S. Head to Tara Estrada
- 2234 Van Buren Ave., Charleston, $104,900, James F. Dennison to Lois Annette Dickenson
- 2007 E. County Road 240N, Mattoon, $112,000, Billy Joe Fuller to Donald O. Fisher
- 11937 E. County Road 1800N, Humboldt Township, $100,000, Jessica S. Janes to Bonnie S. White
- 123 Sixth St., Charleston, $4,000, John L. Holliday estate to Steve Wright
- 1321 S. Fourth St., Mattoon, $30,000, Nickie Charles Stokes aka Nickie C. Stokes to Edward W. Steele
- 1878 Scenic Lane, Mattoon, $20,000, P&N Properties Inc. to Andrea Hooker
- 20492 Westfield Road, Charleston, $6,800, Hawk Properties Inc. to Richard Brummel
Just In
Coles County real estate transactions