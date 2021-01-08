Coles County real estate transactions

- 1701 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $42,000, Bilken Investments LLC to Alva Miller
- 301 E. State Highway 133, Oakland, $10,000, Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. to David Houk
- 216 N. 22nd St., Mattoon, $18,000, Vicky Key, nka Vicky M. Rollison, to Eric E. Ryan
- 1518 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $60,500, Eric St. Gemme to Vera Hackett
- 905 Post Oak Lane, Charleston, $199,900, Jason Hortenstine to Candie Walker
- 916 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $45,000, executor of the Larry G. Owen estate to Stanley J. and Pamela J. Hoelscher
- 2513 Seventh St., Charleston, $145,000, Sarina Chiu, aka Sarina Ling Sun Chiu, nka Sarina Ling Sun, to Eric Barkley
- 21187 E. County Road 960N, Ashmore, $46,466, Rosemary H. Hustmyer estate to Frank G. Hustmyer
- 2357 N. County Road 2200E, Charleston, $256,700, Jerry R. Rafferty to Mike Higginbotham
- 2828 Fourth St., Charleston, $281,000, James E. Dye Jr. to Stephen Brent Waldrop
- 1372 Lincoln Highway Road, Lerna, $39,500, Jeffery A. Jones, aka Jeffrey A. Jones, to Max Selene
- 5002 Lerna Road, Mattoon, $107,000, Carl R. Brady to Joseph Hoenes
- 140 Westview Drive, Mattoon, $117,500, Merle Lowry to Christopher M. Landrus
- 308 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $77,500, United States of America to Tamera Stuttle
- 3881 N. County Road 1320E, Lerna, $197,000, Christopher L. Stone to Myles E. Connour
- 2002 Kimberly Drive, Charleston, $38,000, Cara C. Shoaff, trustee of the Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust, to Premier Properties Investment Holdings LLC
- 2008 Stoner Drive West, $125,000, Zackary E. Paap to Sara Melton
- Approximately 1 acre of vacant land, Pleasant Grove Township, PIN 11-0-00149-001, $16,770, William R. Janes, Linda Sue Janes, Nancy C. Janes and Janice C. Barger, trustees to Jordan Boldig and Paige Boldig
- 909 S. 36th St., Mattoon, $46,500, Amber McMillan to Hank Bauer
- 2119 Edgewood Drive, Charleston, $200,000, Barry D. Bright and Anne M. Bright to James E. Dye Jr. and Tricia L. Dye
- 1016 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $60,000, Trisha Louthan to Tyler and Emily Brundridge
Coles County real estate transactions