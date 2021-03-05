- 853 10th St., Charleston, $88,500, Patrick Lenihan, trustee, to Patrick Fannin
- 2716 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $92,000, Patrick Steven Biarkis to Bre'ana Sanders
- 1012 S. 16th St., Mattoon, $90,000, James Edward Shook estate to Donna Hoover
- 2917 Whitetail Drive, Charleston, $216,000, Nathan R. Miller to Aaron B. Allison
- Vacant lot, Oakland, PIN 03-0-02999-000, $3,500, Jeremy A. Hale and Danielle J. Hale to James Maurice Craven and Constance Elizabeth Craven
- Lot behind 3095 Western Ave., Mattoon, $17,500, James Richard and Lois Eva Love to Jennifer S. Munro
- 1800 Phillips Place, Charleston, $142,000, Erika L. Lora to Kevin John Hoffman
- 1301 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $62,000, Eric O. Finley to Jason A. Schutte
- Vacant land, Charleston, PIN 02-1-00840-000, $185,000, Unique Homes Properties Inc. to John K. Pogue
- 804 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $54,500, Raymond Chris McConaha Sr. and Judy Darlene McConaha to Terry Gray
- 2885 E. County Road 800N, Mattoon, $75,000, First Mid Wealth Management Co. to Central Roofing LLC
- 7289 Crescent Lane, Charleston, $147,000, Michael David Wall, as successor trustee of the William L. and Gertrude Alene Wall trust, to Matthew D. Ogle
- 1701 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $48,000, Danielle R. Laue to Adam Joseph Hodson
- 72 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $66,000, Nicholas Sanders to Austin R. Grotts
- 2 1/2 acres, Paradise Township, PIN 10-0-00124-000, $400,000, Michael and Daniel Andres to William and Nancy Gass revocable trust
- 1520 S. Ninth St., Mattoon, $115,500, Clarissa A. Flaminio, aka Clarissa A. Seal, aka Clarissa A. Vogel, to Rosemarie Hopkins
- 2321 Douglas St., Charleston, $100,000, Ryan K. Koop to Caris L. Johnson
- 412 Fourth St., Charleston, $61,500, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, nka First Mid Wealth Management Co., as trustee, to Deborah Renee Lewis
- 520 N. 12th St., Charleston, $25,000, Kathryn Morice to Floyd Gene Frederick Jr.
Coles County real estate transactions