- 424 N. 11th St., Charleston, $20,000, Mary Kathryn Bennett to Michael Kurt McCoy
- 13631 Knollbrook Lane, Charleston, $230,000, Jennifer E. Ingle to Kelby A. Edwards
- 6064 Forest Hills Drive, Charleston, $208,000, James R. Turner to Deborah J. Craig
- 21 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $18,000, Illinois Investment Properties LLC to Kevin Webb
- 409 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $74,000, Timothy Fosbender, power of attorney, to Harold E. Wallace and Judy A. Wallace
- 1021 Adams Ave., Charleston, $37,500, Cara C. Shoaff, trustee of the Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust, to Jeffrey R. Stowell
- 416 Polk Ave., Charleston, $25,000, Cara C. Shoaff, trustee of the Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust, to Buchar Properties LLC
- 2601 Pine Ave., Mattoon, $55,000, Rohn G. Gordon to Richard W. Rollinson
- 3432 Western Ave., Mattoon, $192,500, Teresa Kessler Righter to Johnathon and Christin Mueth
- 2002 Grant Ave., Charleston, $81,500, Berdina M. Hickenbottom by her attorney-in-fact, Leslie R. Hickenbottom, to Linda L. Danyi
- 14 Circle Drive, Charleston, $118,000, Aaron B. Allison to William B. Standerfer
- 2200 Cortland Drive, Charleston, $169,000, Carlos A. White to Austin Diepholz
- 14814 Cozy Lane, Charleston, $37,500, Dana Dee Benge, independent executor of the estate of Mickey Hacker, to Buchar Properties LLC
- 725 Jefferson St., Humboldt, $95,000, Harold and Judy Wallace to Christian Kester
- 413 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $128,000, Donna Hoover to Tyler and Alexandria Hoedebecke
- 3209 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $63,000, Donald and Sandra Pinnell to North Creek Investments & Real Holding
Coles County real estate transactions