Coles County real estate transactions

- 901 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $95,000, Danny J. Herendeen to Andrew B. Polston
- 3232 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $102,000, Andrew Polston to Hailey Tinsman
- Five acres of vacant land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00890-011, $37,500, Gerald G. Temples to Scot C. Kersten
- 1109 S. 16th St., Mattoon, $50,000, Jason Williams to Wiz Investments LLC
- 943 Division St., Charleston, $155,000, Cheri Sims to Dennis L. Stevens
- 714 22nd St., Charleston, $76,500, Carol Abbott to Carl Vaught
- 1213 S. 16th St., Mattoon, $75,000, Angela L. Parsley to Andrew W. Cox
- 247 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $14,600, New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust, successors and/or trustees, to Bradley Beil
- 1455 N. Fifth St., Charleston, $175,000, Jami K. Gaylor to Dayton Leinweber
- 1604 Frostwood Lane, Mattoon, $105,000, Sherry A. Hills to Michael W. Tomlinson
- Lot on North Jonathon Street, Oakland, PIN 03-0-03100-000, $2,500, Bluestem Properties LLC to George E. and Cynthia B. Edwards
- 4861 W. State St., Charleston, $4,000, Charles Herendeen to Billy Herendeen
- 102 Third St., Lerna, $5,500, Village of Lerna to Loren Gillis
- 20 Acre Woods, Charleston, $48,000, Luxury Homes Inc. to Michael and Donna Buck
- 1008 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $11,000, Castle 2020 LLC to Kyle Shupe
- 3001 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $70,228, Anita Marie Tutt to Patricia Ann McMahan
- 3220 Western Ave., Mattoon, $240,000, Julie Lynn Gerkin, trustee of the Julie Lynn Gerkin 2010 declaration of trust, to David Hursh
- 2222 Eighth Street Circle, Charleston, $97,500, Anthony J. Hupp to Stephanie E. Henderson
- Eight acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01264-000, $25,000, Terry Ray Newell to Victor Castle
- Fifteen acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01270-000, $100,000, Terry Ray Newell to Christos Farms LLC
- Approximately 15 acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01288-000, $65,500, Terry Ray Newell to Andrew Scott Newell
- 2312 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $124,500, Amanda Aydt to Jacob Raif Perry
- 420 N. Division St., Charleston, $35,000, First Neighbor Bank to Andrea R. Beals
- 400 N. Division St., Charleston, $10,000, First Neighbor Bank to Andrea R. Beals
- 509 Briar Lane, Mattoon, $174,900, Alan Montgomery to Debra J. Bortzfield
Coles County real estate transactions