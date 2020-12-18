 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments
editor's pick

Coles County real estate transactions

{{featured_button_text}}
  • 20050 N. County Road 2450E, Oakland, $36,000, Max R. Weaver Sr. and Judith A. Weaver to Timothy Edward Weaver
  • 2435 Old State Road, Mattoon, $105,000, Judy Welch, successor trustee, to Ronald Cury
  • 26 Tammydale Lane, Charleston, $296,000, Dennis R. Sager to Michael T. Boner
  • 1810 10th St., Charleston, $38,500, June B. Giffin, successor trustee, to Clinton D. Fleenor
  • 1103 Madison Ave., Charleston, $4,500, Wanlaya K. Kertscher to Richelle D. Coulter
  • 3004 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $6,000, Travis Stanfield to Debra Marlene Baker
  • 933 Westgate Drive, Charleston, $125,000, Garrett Buell to Peggy Wieland
  • 1314 Madison Ave., Charleston, $65,000, Garry Gordon to Jennifer Baker
  • 2712 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $50,000, Leasa L. Vaultonburg nka Leasa L. Coulter to Ranjit Singh
  • 2613 Paradise Road, Mattoon, $225,000, Timothy Dosch to Jason L. Burton
  • 2805 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $66,000, Clarence A. Cassady to Rebecca Hudson
  • 2102 University Drive, Charleston, $154,000, Jamie L. Patton Sears to Mark S. Crutcher
  • 4 Retriever Run, Charleston, $428,500, Marshall L. Violante to Joel A. Wood
  • 211 Railroad St., Trilla, $55,000, Marc Grass to Jeffrey Ealy and Kassandra Ealy
  • 92 Plum Court, Mattoon, $43,500, Christian "Kit" Peacock to Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Dow
  • 804 S. 33rd St., Mattoon, $94,000, Brittney Homann to Tyler Giberson
  • 2912 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $93,000, Ronald and Jennifer Wirth to Adrian Vasquez
  • 1890 Victoria Lane, Charleston, $137,900, Jessica L. Ward to Lu Ding
  • 2630 Salem Road, Charleston, $250,000, Robert P. Shrader to Brian K. Steele
  • 4238 Cahokia Lane, Charleston, $260,000, Eric W. Wilson to Aaron M. Ford
  • 2614 Krishire Drive, Charleston, $203,500, Scott C. Preston to Justin C. Brown
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News