Coles County real estate transactions

- 1008 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $11,721, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Castle 2020 LLC
- 602 W. Monroe Ave., Charleston, $5,000, Lewis E. Schrock to Bryar J. Lock
- 4380 E. County Road 1600N, Humboldt, $280,000, Glen L. Diener to Clinton Herschberger
- 1101 Oklahoma Ave., Matttoon, $90,000, Clinton P. Walk to Haleigh M. Wetzel
- 1322 State Highway 16, Mattoon, $538,000, Donna Meaker to James A. Bell
- 805 S. Fifth Place, Mattoon, $49,500, Jacob Matthews to Micah D. Minnich
- 1204 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $42,000, Dee A. Scott, executor of the estate of Joan Malone, to Be Ro Luong
- 2709 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $129,000, Ann E. Jarvis to Pennie S. Trimpler
- 4 W. Charleston Road, Ashmore, $124,000, William M. Turner to Jordan L. Kauffman
- 18955 Harrison Street Road, Charleston, $100,000, Adam and Brooke Kieffer to Kelly Bartges
- 601 Taft Ave., Charleston, $95,900, William T. Skinlo to Jordan J. Ball
- 18650 State Highway 16, Charleston, $76,000, Vena Davis to Clapp Farms LP
- Approximately 14 acres, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-00018-004, $14,000, Ralph L. and Shirley J. Beck to John M. and Beth A. Jess
- 2409 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $18,500, Federal National Mortgage Association to Gerald W. Daugherty
- 500 W. Polk Ave., Charleston, $4,344,440, Charleston Preservation Limited Partnership to Cougill Sr. Investments LLC
- 2255 Country View Drive, Charleston, $1,128,574, Country View Estates Limited Partnership to Country View Investments LLC
- 1 Greenbriar Drive, Mattoon, $179,900, Preston and Hannah Robinson to Alice Gregory
- 1418 10th St., Charleston, $52,900, Paula A. Hilgendorf to John M. Sawyer
- 5379 Lerna Road, Mattoon, $169,900, Terry Linder Cole to Nathaniel William Wayne Brettin
- 3 Tealwood Cove, Charleston, $382,000, Judith A. Sunderman to Kathryn E. Tanner
- 15 S. Country Club Road, Mattoon, $250,000, Dale S. and Marilyn R. Hoots to Veterans United Home Loans
- 513 Crestmore Ave., Mattoon, $188,000, Lana L. Croy to Aaron K. and Michelle L. Pryer
- 1604 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $2,000, Gloria McMillan to Michael Drennan
- 1318 Waters Circle, Ashmore, $66,500, Amanda Jo Brinkerhoff and Penny L. Reinoehl
- 1104 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $110,500, Jennifer L. Wysocki to Sam Lodes
- 301 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $100,000, Sue E. Kroening to Terry J. Kroening
- 703 14th St., Charleston, $59,900, Jack A. Gray to Elizabeth Tacke
- 508 Fox Lake Drive, Charleston, $165,000, Kathryn A. Ryan as successor trustee of the Edith Henrike Maurer trust to Laretta Henderson
- 10 Circle Drive, Charleston, $79,500, Christopher A. Ingle to Ivory Banks Jr.
- 23150 E. County Road 20N, Hutton Township, $5,000, Bella Development LTD to Willian Fernandes
- 204 W. State Highway 133, Oakland, $1,050,000, Independence Bank of Kentucky to Tirth 24 LLC
- 349 W. Polk Ave., Charleston, $32,000, Kathryn L. Hayes to Rhonda F. Haythorne
- 2508 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $48,000, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Kevin Michael Corrie
- Ninety-eight acres of farm land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-00894-000, $1,767,932, South Dakota Trust Company LLC to Mid-Illinois Quarry LLC
