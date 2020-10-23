 Skip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions
  • 1591 Beech Tree Road, Charleston, $150,000, P.D. Company Trust to Christine M. Stone, DVM
  • 6 Westwood, Mattoon, $16,000, Debra S. Dixon to Washington Savings Bank as trustee
  • 402 Danville Road, Oakland, $122,000, Vickie McQueen to Brian Anderson
  • 15952 State Highway 130, Charleston, $75,000, Alva Harold Moss as trustee to Phillip Michael Howrey
  • 4100 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $110,000, Morton Buildings Inc. to AJM LLC
  • 3185 E. County Road 360N, Mattoon, $94,000, Charles R. Coffey and Donna J. Coffey to Kevin Baker
  • 2273 Paradise Road, Mattoon, $260,000, Thomas Epperson to George Michael Gerkin, trustee
  • 105 Arbor Lane, Mattoon, $92,000, Mary C. Barbour to Kevin Curtis
  • 2312 Western Ave., Mattoon, $98,000, Washington Savings Bank as trustee to Jarrett R. Kelly
  • 14 Washington Ave., Charleston, $45,750, Sandra Strouse Johnson to Liberti N. Noble
  • 7289 Cresent Lane, Charleston, $17,000, Michael David Wall trustee to Mike A. Rudibaugh
  • 808 N. 32nd St., Mattoon, $80,000, Phyllis A. Huckstep to Amber Bullock
  • 904 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $55,000, Angela Dean Hustmyer and Pete E. Hustmyer to Olivia S. Harden
  • 2408 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $124,000, Sara L. Cassady to Christian Dolan
  • 870 First St., Charleston, $39,500, Regina E. Fogle to Nachole Moffett
  • 401 College St., Lerna, $60,000, First Mid Wealth Management Co., trustee, to William Aubrey
  • 5515 Prospect Lane, Lerna, $168,900, Bruce L. Dietz to Sara L. Cassady
  • 5885 N. County Road 1460E, Charleston, $298,000, Jeffrey Lynch to Glenn Daniels
  • 901 N. 32nd St., Mattoon, $98,000, Robert and Sherri Arnholt to Dustin and Hannah Ebie
  • 322 B St., Charleston, $50,000, Suetta Ward to Brandon L. Montz
  • 901 Vanlaningham Ave., Mattoon, $180,000, Cassie and Anthony Koester to Travis and Elizabeth Schumacher
  • 2717 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $111,000, Robert and Kelly Scott to Dylan and Whitley Gillis
  • 14067 Hill Road, Humboldt, $4,400, Joshua Lee Edwards to David A. Schrock
  • 904 N. 16th St., Mattoon, $47,000, Sherri L. Arnholt to Stonehouse Farms LLC
  • 736 Kenton St., Charleston, $105,000, Eric R. Czarnecki to Greg Bilbrey
  • 3497 Hutton Road, Charleston, $208,000, Sandra Elam to James Milton
  • Vacant lot, approximately five acres, Pleasant Grove Township, PIN 11-0-01319-000, $31,950, Nancy Dotson aka Nancy Allen to Tony Johnson
  • 13 W. Madison Ave., Charleston, $50,000, Scott A. Molthan to Gena Linn Mirick
  • 17590 E. County Road 550N, Charleston, $272,000, Donald D. Howie Jr. to Matthew Howie
  • 2300 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $60,000, Wesley Mofford to Neil Wofford
  • 4518 Lincoln Highway Road, Charleston, $190,000, Michael E. Hicks to Taysha M. Ryan
