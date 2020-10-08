Coles County real estate transactions

- 615 Eighth St., Charleston, $62,900, Cody C. Butler to Daniel G. Buechlein
- 125 Arbor Lane, Mattoon, $141,500, Madeline Schaeffer to Craig Henness
- 1927 Reynolds Drive, Charleston, $214,900, Barbara J. Quinlan as trustee of the Barbara J. Quinlan trust to Phillip Michael Copsy
- 23150 E. County Road 20N, Casey, Hutton Township, $25,000, Willian Fernandes as trustee of the 23150 E. County Road 20N land trust to Terry Roberts
- 1808 11th St., Charleston, $10,000, Bradley Mayes to Premier Properties Investment Holdings LLC
- 704 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $41,500, Premier Home Development LLC to Steven L. Kaufman
- 1542 W. Polk Ave., Charleston, $184,000, Kathleen M. Lawrence to James Arndt
- 920 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $105,900, the estate of Ruby R. Buesking to Michael P. Reynolds
- 20784 E. County Road 580N, Charleston, $88,000, Tyler J. Phillips to Eric L. Haughee
- 3479 N. County Road 20E, Gays, Paradise Township, $107,000, J&T Enterprises of Mattoon Inc. to Jon M. Willoughby
- 725 N. Second St., Mattoon, $20,000, Robert H. Hamilton Jr. to Charles Herman and Trisha Herman
- 1101 N. 30th St., Mattoon, $96,500, Marvin D. Book to Alexis G. Salinas
- 625 Woodlawn Ave., Mattoon, $33,000, Betty I. Hardin to Cindy L. Grissom
- 2808 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $54,000, Steven and Vicki Williams to LKC Properties LLC
- 2812 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $61,000, Steven and Vicki Williams to LKC Properties LLC
- 2531 Salem Road, Charleston, $189,000, Clare McCulla to Donald A. Kimura
- 3324 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $62,000, Rebecca Baker et al to Heather R. Jack
- 404 Charleston Road, Ashmore, $30,250, Secretary of Housing to William T. Tulley
- 215 N. Fifth St., Charleston, $5,000, David W. Helmuth to Donald L. Murphy
- 2104 DeKalb Ave., Charleston, $155,500, Tierra Pawlus to Alec Jeffrey Heist
- 3233 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $70,000, Kent A. Greeson dba K&M Properties to Jonathan H. Gentry
- 200 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $120,000, John and Jamie Pogue to David and Nancy Boyer
- 916 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $36,000, Eric E. Ryan to Andrew N. Graham
- 1108 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $77,000, Jeffrey and Deborah Boldig to Margaret Patterson
- 806 Kenton St., Charleston, $85,000, Karen E. Swejkoski to Taylor K. Neill
- 2954 E. Lake Paradise Road, Mattoon, $46,000, Christopher Alan Hanley to Ginger C. Bruce
- 393 County Highway 5, Casey, Hutton Township, $49,230, South Dakota Trust Company LLC, trustee, to Jonathan Hendrickson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.