Coles County real estate transactions

- 1801 20th St., Charleston, $12,000, Qing T. Hubschmitt aka Ching T. Hubschmitt to Mefail Ilazi
- 45 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $134,200, Steven J. Conlon to Kevin R. Hart
- 1406 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $64,000, (JM) II LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to Washington Savings Bank
- Lot in the 100 block of Richmond Avenue, Mattoon, $10,000, Charles and Nancy Croft to Three D Holdings LLC
- 3100 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $85,000, Marcia Lynn Orndoff, executor, to Levi M. and Kelsey J. Blickenstaff
- 20400 State Highway 16, Ashmore, $229,500, Darrell G. Schmitt, trustee, to Nicholas R. Taylor
- 2207 Courtland Drive, Charleston, $142,000, independent administrator of the estate of Jeffery E. Cougill to Radu Semeniuc
- 409 Hickory Lane, Mattoon, $140,000, Delbert Willison to Lynn Shaffer
- 2508 Terrace Lane, Charleston, $94,250, Catherine Joanne Veach to Derrick Lee Douros
- 3575 N. County Road 330E, Mattoon, $44,000, Justin Shupe to Christopher J. Tucker
- 6924 Dole Road, Mattoon, $155,000, Eric C. Hahn to Tyler Johns
- 405 W. Polk Ave., Charleston, $66,500, Sara Potter to Devon Aranda
- Approximately 15 acres of farm ground along County Road 1800N and U.S. Route 45, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01512-000, 69,653, Marilyn R. Powers to Thomas A. Justison
- Approximately 15 acres of farm ground along County Road 1800N and U.S. Route 45, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01512-000, 69,653, Joyce M. Snider, trustee of the Joyce M. Snider 2020 declaration of trust to Thomas A. Justison
- Approximately 15 acres of farm ground along U.S. Route 45, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01516-000, $139,305, Janice M. Baker to Thomas A. Justison
- Approximately 15 acres of farm ground along U.S. Route 45, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01517-000, $139,305, Janice M. Baker to Thomas A. Justison
- 1305 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $10,000, Washington Savings Bank as trustee to Troy Joyner
- Vacant lot, 2 /2 acres, Pleasant Grove Township, PIN 11-0-00889-000, $22,000, Adam Wochner to Larry Wood II
- 15 E. North St., Oakland, $7,500, Kimberly D. Crunk to Jackie L. Logan
- Approximately 23 acres of farm land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00068-000, $225,000, Blue Humboldt III LLC to 2009 Melvin family survivorship insurance trust
- 2505 Dakota Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, Brian Stephens and Janet Ann Stephens to John Myers
- 625 N. Walnut St., Oakland, $23,000, Chad E. Coon to Richard Fowler
- 820 Fourth St., Charleston, $91,000, Bryant E. Edwards to Barbara E. Bonnekessen
- 6410 Stockton Road, Mattoon, $64,500, estate of Janice M. Sullivan to Benny Dent
- Vacant land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-2-17121-001, $16,250, Brock A. Ashley to Tad E. Freezeland
- 1036 Woodberry Lane, Charleston, $189,000, Tad E. Freezeland to Rick A. Winkler
- 901 N. 21st St., Mattoon, $97,500, Steven D. Williams to Joy A. Miller
- 17017 N. County Road 2200E, Oakland, $225,000, Steven R. Cruzan to Joshua W. Buckler
- 2431 E. County Road 315N, Mattoon, $20,000, Ronald J. Carrell to Deborah K. Newberry
- 696 N. County Road 1320E, Lerna, $350,000, Adam W. Drake and Jessica L. Drake to Evan Smith and Janele Smith
- Vacant land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-02435-000, $3,500, David W. Shrader to Justin M. Lang
- Forty acres of farm land, East Oakland Township, PIN 03-0-01210-001, $406,727, Joshua J. Keske to Dillon G. Keske
- Three acres, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-00314-001, $11,000, Thomas J. Dolan Jr. to Grand Prairie Friends, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation
- 801 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $25,000, Katherine Carter to Edward and Mary Ellen Applegate
- 2523 Woodlawn Drive, Charleston, $119,000, Jonathan A. Hutti to Ethan Kyle Richardson
- 3221 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $20,000, Terri R. Heiser nka Terri R. Jean to Thomas R. McGuire
- 17107 E. County Road 600N, Charleston, $90,000, Elmer M. Pullen to Gregory Stewart
- 9645 N. County Road 2000E, Ashmore, $200,000, Shirley Jean Campbell to Jer Properties LLC
- 24958 Johnson Drive, Oakland, $63,000, Karen L. Steenhoek to Ronald D. Stites II
