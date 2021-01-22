Coles County real estate transactions

- 11784 E. County Road 1800N, Humboldt Township, $90,000, Jackie Lee McNary to Patrick C. Lyons
- 900 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $22,000, Charles C. Graham, by his attorney-in-fact John E. Graham, to Raymond A. Hamilton III
- 17 1/2 acres, East Oakland Township, PIN 03-0-01169-001, $130,000, Irene Coon to N. Douglas White and Kathleen M. White
- 720 S. 31st St., Mattoon, $60,000, Marc E. Rogers to Jara A. Mendenhall
- 3212 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $69,500, Kyle A. Carter to Virginia Pappas
- 6879 N. Country Club Road, Mattoon $207,000, Scott A. Townsend to Brian J. Knupp
- 707 18th St., Charleston, $72,500, Randal McCray to Kyle Wright
- 2812 Kimwood Drive, Charleston, $194,400, Jagdish L. Nanda to Terry A. Barnhart
- Approximately 5 acres of vacant land, Northfield Road, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-00019-002, $45,000, Gary Schrock to Marcus E. Gingerich
- 13 1/2 acres of vacant land, Northfield Road, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-00019-002, $130,000, Gary Schrock to Reuben L. Herschberger
- 1831 Ashby Drive, Charleston, $155,000, Charles R. Chappell to Shawn M. Easter
- 17791 Harrison Street Road, Charleston, $179,900, Charles A. Clifton to Garett W. Kemper
- 1017 12th St., Charleston, $60,000, Donna M. Campbell to Emily N. Galbreath
- 508 Crestmore Ave., Mattoon, $185,000, David R. Schilling to Trevor Lee Buford
- 202 E. Main St., Trilla, $6,000, Roy Dwight Powell to Scott Lee Bowers
- Two acres of vacant land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-1-00737-000, $45,000, Drake Homes Corp. to Jeffrey C. Tanzi
- 1404 S. 15th St., Mattoon, $36,000, Washington Savings Bank to Hayden Jurka
- 3 McGinnis Place, Lerna, $200,000, Kenneth D. Warner to Trevor A. Moore
- 6469 N. County Road 1120E, Charleston, $155,000, Adam J. Wochner to Vincent Trimble
- 2 St. Andrews Place No. 3, Mattoon, $183,000, Gregory R. Voudrie to Matthew S. Siambanes
- 17826 E. County Road 1500N, Charleston, $35,000, Dexter Swensen to J. Matthew McDonald
- 5 Greenbriar Drive Unit 5, Mattoon, $119,700, Nancy Strong to Audra ZuHone
- 1611 Frostwood Lane, Mattoon, $160,000, Louis W. Hall to Michael Johnson
- 3020 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $88,000, Charlotte Moore to Stephanie Burgholzer
Coles County real estate transactions