Coles County real estate transactions

- 331 W. Harrison Ave., Charleston, $35,000, Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust, Cara C. Shoaff, trustee, to Yang Properties LLC
- 1101 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $86,000, Thomas Richard Carter to Timothy A. Wheeler
- 1600 12th St., Charleston, $54,600, Fred Deremiah to Christopher D. Deremiah
- 1105 Annis Ave., Mattoon, $92,000, John J. Chen and Laurie K. Morrison-Chen to Matthew W. Taylor
- 1300 Buchanan Ave., Charleston, $62,500, Laverne E. Ebers by her attorney-in-fact Jane Frankie to Marvin F. Trimble
- 16517 Sunnydale Lane, Charleston, $25,000, John L. Holiday estate to Kristopher D. Mariasy
- 308 N. Logan St., Oakland, $80,000, Caleb Maxedon to Richard Taylor
- 1904 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $179,000, Stephan and Mark Degler to Robert Scheffer
- 2113 Sarah's Lane, Charleston, $102,500, Richard E. Rogers to Christopher J. Lutz
- 2113 Seneca Drive, Charleston, $170,000, Michael and Meredith Boner to Michael and Emily Beck
- 409 Third St., Charleston, $34,500, Jayne Ball-Saret to Kendall A. Strohl
- 1867 Victoria Lane, Charleston, $117,500, Farhad Sadeh to Jahanshah Karimii
- 19793 County Highway 2, Charleston, $60,000, Phil Davis to Cheryl Roberts
