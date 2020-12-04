 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments

Coles County real estate transactions

{{featured_button_text}}
  • 331 W. Harrison Ave., Charleston, $35,000, Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust, Cara C. Shoaff, trustee, to Yang Properties LLC
  • 1101 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $86,000, Thomas Richard Carter to Timothy A. Wheeler
  • 1600 12th St., Charleston, $54,600, Fred Deremiah to Christopher D. Deremiah
  • 1105 Annis Ave., Mattoon, $92,000, John J. Chen and Laurie K. Morrison-Chen to Matthew W. Taylor
  • 1300 Buchanan Ave., Charleston, $62,500, Laverne E. Ebers by her attorney-in-fact Jane Frankie to Marvin F. Trimble
  • 16517 Sunnydale Lane, Charleston, $25,000, John L. Holiday estate to Kristopher D. Mariasy
  • 308 N. Logan St., Oakland, $80,000, Caleb Maxedon to Richard Taylor
  • 1904 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $179,000, Stephan and Mark Degler to Robert Scheffer
  • 2113 Sarah's Lane, Charleston, $102,500, Richard E. Rogers to Christopher J. Lutz
  • 2113 Seneca Drive, Charleston, $170,000, Michael and Meredith Boner to Michael and Emily Beck
  • 409 Third St., Charleston, $34,500, Jayne Ball-Saret to Kendall A. Strohl
  • 1867 Victoria Lane, Charleston, $117,500, Farhad Sadeh to Jahanshah Karimii
  • 19793 County Highway 2, Charleston, $60,000, Phil Davis to Cheryl Roberts
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon Christian Church pastor talks about recovery following blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News