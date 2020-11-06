 Skip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 1917 Scenic Lane, Mattoon, $1,500, Karen J. Kallis to First Mid Wealth Management, as trustee
  • 117 N. 12th St., Charleston, $7,200, Adam L. Brazzell to Larry Shumard
  • 1221 Madison Ave., Charleston, $35,000, Bettylou Cummins to Rachel A. Morlan
  • 507 Taft Ave., Charleston, $157,500, Ryan Richard Muysenberg to Hyunsun Kim
  • 3345 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $118,500, Kurt M. Stretch to Brett Poorman
  • 511 Broadway Ave. apt. 101, Mattoon, Mary Roberts to William Eisel
  • 3709 Western Ave., Mattoon, $175,000, Sabra J. Culp to Kurt Stretch
  • 716 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $49,000, Michelle S. Harris to Stanley Theodore Tobermann
  • 1100 N. 29th St., Mattoon, $82,500, Matthew P. Tatman to Alex U. Jackson
  • Approximately 15 acres of vacant land, Pleasant Grove Township, PIN 11-0-00835-001, $52,500, Stephen Hallett to Mark Hood
  • 312 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $76,500, Malachi Malynda Hampton to Eric Poorman
  • 211 and 215 W. Charleston Road, Ashmore, $67,000, Sierra Courtney to Zackary Paap
  • 1607 Westgate Lane, Mattoon, $132,000, Nicole Davison to Gary and Lucretia Thompson
  • 1031 10th St., Charleston, $55,000, John P. Martone to Hedwig Haus of Hospitality, NFP
  • 2000 Kimberly Ave., Charleston, $101,000, Staci L. Lang to Thaddeus J. Lang
  • 1532 Second St., Charleston, $50,000, Richard W. Francis to Lara Engelking
  • 32 Wintercress Lane, Mattoon, $292,500, Nancy Card-Cripe to William and Barbara Butts
  • 2185 Planter Lane, Charleston, $294,300, John J. Ingle to Michael Brandon Griffin
  • 3912 Western Ave., Mattoon, $332,500, Michele A. Lensink to Mitchell M. Hilligoss
  • 3429 Planet Drive, Charleston, $345,000, Cynthia Jo McGrady to Leann Michelle Ormsby
  • 19947 Troy St., Rardin, $48,000, Billy J. Herendeen to Jared Gordon
  • 185 N. County Road 1920E, Charleston, $48,000, Timothy J. Jones and Michelle R. Jones to Timothy A. Schlink Sr. and Jody A. Schlink
  • 1638 Douglas St., Charleston, $86,250, Maxine Clayton to Christopher L. Clayton
  • 509 Warren Ave., $105,000, Barbara Gay McMillan by her attorney-in-fact Leesa Kay Kern to Erik P. Eix
  • 2619 Village Road, Charleston, $207,500 Robert D. Specker Jr. to Kenneth C. Denson
  • 1021 W. State St., Charleston, $55,000, Marcus Spence to Wendell Adams
  • 516 Hickory Lane, Mattoon, $145,000, Mitchell and Jenna Hilligoss to Jeffery Hutchinson
  • 24 E. Main St., Oakland, $10,500, P&N Properties Inc. to Karina L. De La Pena-Cabrera
