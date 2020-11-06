Coles County real estate transactions

- 1917 Scenic Lane, Mattoon, $1,500, Karen J. Kallis to First Mid Wealth Management, as trustee
- 117 N. 12th St., Charleston, $7,200, Adam L. Brazzell to Larry Shumard
- 1221 Madison Ave., Charleston, $35,000, Bettylou Cummins to Rachel A. Morlan
- 507 Taft Ave., Charleston, $157,500, Ryan Richard Muysenberg to Hyunsun Kim
- 3345 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $118,500, Kurt M. Stretch to Brett Poorman
- 511 Broadway Ave. apt. 101, Mattoon, Mary Roberts to William Eisel
- 3709 Western Ave., Mattoon, $175,000, Sabra J. Culp to Kurt Stretch
- 716 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $49,000, Michelle S. Harris to Stanley Theodore Tobermann
- 1100 N. 29th St., Mattoon, $82,500, Matthew P. Tatman to Alex U. Jackson
- Approximately 15 acres of vacant land, Pleasant Grove Township, PIN 11-0-00835-001, $52,500, Stephen Hallett to Mark Hood
- 312 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $76,500, Malachi Malynda Hampton to Eric Poorman
- 211 and 215 W. Charleston Road, Ashmore, $67,000, Sierra Courtney to Zackary Paap
- 1607 Westgate Lane, Mattoon, $132,000, Nicole Davison to Gary and Lucretia Thompson
- 1031 10th St., Charleston, $55,000, John P. Martone to Hedwig Haus of Hospitality, NFP
- 2000 Kimberly Ave., Charleston, $101,000, Staci L. Lang to Thaddeus J. Lang
- 1532 Second St., Charleston, $50,000, Richard W. Francis to Lara Engelking
- 32 Wintercress Lane, Mattoon, $292,500, Nancy Card-Cripe to William and Barbara Butts
- 2185 Planter Lane, Charleston, $294,300, John J. Ingle to Michael Brandon Griffin
- 3912 Western Ave., Mattoon, $332,500, Michele A. Lensink to Mitchell M. Hilligoss
- 3429 Planet Drive, Charleston, $345,000, Cynthia Jo McGrady to Leann Michelle Ormsby
- 19947 Troy St., Rardin, $48,000, Billy J. Herendeen to Jared Gordon
- 185 N. County Road 1920E, Charleston, $48,000, Timothy J. Jones and Michelle R. Jones to Timothy A. Schlink Sr. and Jody A. Schlink
- 1638 Douglas St., Charleston, $86,250, Maxine Clayton to Christopher L. Clayton
- 509 Warren Ave., $105,000, Barbara Gay McMillan by her attorney-in-fact Leesa Kay Kern to Erik P. Eix
- 2619 Village Road, Charleston, $207,500 Robert D. Specker Jr. to Kenneth C. Denson
- 1021 W. State St., Charleston, $55,000, Marcus Spence to Wendell Adams
- 516 Hickory Lane, Mattoon, $145,000, Mitchell and Jenna Hilligoss to Jeffery Hutchinson
- 24 E. Main St., Oakland, $10,500, P&N Properties Inc. to Karina L. De La Pena-Cabrera
