Coles County real estate transactions
  • 2655 18th St., Charleston, $275,000, Peter J. Russell to Kyle Keefer
  • 2621 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $55,500, Shirley Jean Campbell to First Mid Wealth Management Co.
  • 624 W. State St., Charleston,  $12,000, Cara C. Shoaf, trustee of the Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust, to John Nail et al.
  • 17009 N. County Road 2200E, Oakland, $150,000, Timothy B. Ethington to Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Maxedon
  • 100 Westview Drive, Mattoon, $73,500, Ronald L. Spivey, trustee, to Wayne D. Lucas
  • 514 S. Oakland Road, Ashmore, $10,000, Ronald D. Hamilton to James P. and Crystal Gall Neal
  • 5 S. Country Club Road, Mattoon, $5,000, Sylvia Schnibben to Robert Eugene West
  • 2909 Western Ave., Mattoon, $82,500, Samantha N. Tilford to Jacob Huss
  • 825 Westchester Place, Charleston, $84,000, Sandra J. Ingram to Noah W. Miller
  • 1703 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $80,000, Janice K. Hutton to Svitlana Tsysar
  • 2824 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, $50,000, Allison Gibson to Taylor R. Horn
  • 501 N. Second St., Mattoon, $114,400, Martha Marie Nale, as trustee of the Martha Marie Nale revocable trust, to William Nale
  • 2701 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $11,000, Marshall Patrick to Renne Runner
  • 2 Lafayette Meadows, Mattoon, $170,000, Kay Lorraine Goble to Richard P. Zollmann and Diana L. Zollmann, trustees
  • 55 Mitchell Ave., Charleston, $145,000, Thomas A. Farris to Aaron J. Harrell
  • 307 Silver St., Oakland, $10,000, Dick D. Apple to James T. Wilson
  • 1395 Lincoln Highway Road, Lerna, $38,000, Jennifer M. Kapraun-Veach to Joy Adams
  • 11 Greeacres, Ashmore, $13,100, Sofitel Marketing Enterprises LLC to Green Acres Mobile Home Park Inc.
  • Farm ground, 25 acres, along County Road 700E, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01229-003, $270,000, Lavern A. Stutzman to Dennis Lee and Lorene M. Yoder
  • 12 W. Lincoln St., Oakland, $62,000, Alan and Jeffrey Buckler to Chad Coon
  • 913 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $110,000, Jordan Boldig to Jacena Cantwell
  • 1005 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Mary Grass, as executor of the last will and testament of Lois I. Carlyle, deceased, to Travis S. Spencer
  • Approximately 4 acres, Pleasant Grove Township, part of PIN 11-0-01059-001, $30,000, Leonard Thoele to Nathan Miller and Catharine Miller
