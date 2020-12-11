Coles County real estate transactions

- 2655 18th St., Charleston, $275,000, Peter J. Russell to Kyle Keefer
- 2621 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $55,500, Shirley Jean Campbell to First Mid Wealth Management Co.
- 624 W. State St., Charleston, $12,000, Cara C. Shoaf, trustee of the Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust, to John Nail et al.
- 17009 N. County Road 2200E, Oakland, $150,000, Timothy B. Ethington to Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Maxedon
- 100 Westview Drive, Mattoon, $73,500, Ronald L. Spivey, trustee, to Wayne D. Lucas
- 514 S. Oakland Road, Ashmore, $10,000, Ronald D. Hamilton to James P. and Crystal Gall Neal
- 5 S. Country Club Road, Mattoon, $5,000, Sylvia Schnibben to Robert Eugene West
- 2909 Western Ave., Mattoon, $82,500, Samantha N. Tilford to Jacob Huss
- 825 Westchester Place, Charleston, $84,000, Sandra J. Ingram to Noah W. Miller
- 1703 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $80,000, Janice K. Hutton to Svitlana Tsysar
- 2824 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, $50,000, Allison Gibson to Taylor R. Horn
- 501 N. Second St., Mattoon, $114,400, Martha Marie Nale, as trustee of the Martha Marie Nale revocable trust, to William Nale
- 2701 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $11,000, Marshall Patrick to Renne Runner
- 2 Lafayette Meadows, Mattoon, $170,000, Kay Lorraine Goble to Richard P. Zollmann and Diana L. Zollmann, trustees
- 55 Mitchell Ave., Charleston, $145,000, Thomas A. Farris to Aaron J. Harrell
- 307 Silver St., Oakland, $10,000, Dick D. Apple to James T. Wilson
- 1395 Lincoln Highway Road, Lerna, $38,000, Jennifer M. Kapraun-Veach to Joy Adams
- 11 Greeacres, Ashmore, $13,100, Sofitel Marketing Enterprises LLC to Green Acres Mobile Home Park Inc.
- Farm ground, 25 acres, along County Road 700E, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01229-003, $270,000, Lavern A. Stutzman to Dennis Lee and Lorene M. Yoder
- 12 W. Lincoln St., Oakland, $62,000, Alan and Jeffrey Buckler to Chad Coon
- 913 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $110,000, Jordan Boldig to Jacena Cantwell
- 1005 Oklahoma Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Mary Grass, as executor of the last will and testament of Lois I. Carlyle, deceased, to Travis S. Spencer
- Approximately 4 acres, Pleasant Grove Township, part of PIN 11-0-01059-001, $30,000, Leonard Thoele to Nathan Miller and Catharine Miller
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.