 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments
AREA REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Coles County real estate transactions

{{featured_button_text}}
  • 3012 Pine Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Darren R. Bozinoski to Ashly Rose Thompson
  • 312 N. Division St., Mattoon, $43,000, Randy Lee McCall to Kenn Funding LLC
  • 3120 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $77,000, Elizabeth R. Dudley to Robert F. Benson
  • 936 C St., Charleston, $76,500, Jeremiah Hartman to Blake A. Carlson
  • 207 Montgomery St., Oakland, $12,500, Bluestem Properties LLC to Buckler Brothers Properties LLC
  • 400 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $142,500, Drem LLC to Justin J. Schumacher
  • 2920 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $100,000, Cody L. Kirkeng to Damian D. Light
  • 13269 E. County Road 500N, Charleston, $280,000, estate of Linda Louis Hampton to Sean D. and Megan M. Craig
  • 119 acres of farm land, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00895-000, $1,130,500, Pamela Archer Yarbrough trust to Fehrenbacher LLC
  • Approximately 149 acres of farm land, Hutton Townships, PINs 05-0-00005-000 and 05-0-0004-000, $262,500, Mark J. Willenborg and Tammy M. Willenborg to Craig C. Willenborg
  • 815 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $10,000, First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Central Illinois to Earl D. Matthews and Renee D. Matthews
  • 102 E. Washington St., Oakland, $69,400, Dennis Robert Wendt and Elinor Ilene Wendt, co-trustees under the provisions of the Dennis Robert Wendt and Elinor Ilene Wendt revocable living trust, to Sanctum Properties LLC
  • 1309 S. Third St., Mattoon, $30,000, Randy Lee Dierkens Jr. to Stan A. Porter
  • 620 10th St., Charleston, $102,000, Michael R. Daulton to Nathan Conner
  • 717 N. Fourth St., Mattoon, $26,000, JP Morgan Chase Bank to Jeffrey L. Whitley
  • 5039 Skyline Springs Road, Humboldt, $159,000, Barbara Wiley to Corey J. Witt
  • 260 N. 10th St., Charleston, $60,000, Mike Steeples to Travis Thompson
  • 3304 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Kim Welton to Jackson S. Ritter
  • 26 W. Main St., Oakland, $6,000, P&N Properties Inc. to Diane Christenson
  • 10 acres of vacant land, East Oakland Township, PIN 03-0-00147-000, $500, Karin Heyl living trust to George E. Edwards
  • 203 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $121,000, Joshua John Rieman to Marcus Hutchcraft
  • 15837 E. County Road 420N, Charleston, $214,500, Susan Osborn to Joshua Rieman
  • 4 Sugar Creek Lane, Mattoon, $192,000, Stacey D. Birdsong to Aaron P. Black
  • 402 Park St., Lerna, $83,000, Betty M. Atteberry to Jerry Harrison
  • 713 N. First Division St., Mattoon, $92,500, Brandon Yoder to Amanda Chavira
  • Approximately 6 acres of vacant land, Mattoon Township, PIN 07-1-00489-000, $38,000, Darrell Thomas to Timothy M. Galos
  • 13 Westwood, Mattoon, $66,000, Erika J. Arthur to Ashley B. Shores
  • 701 S. 31st St., Mattoon, $65,000, Lela A. Tapella to Steven E. and Margaret I. Lawhorn
  • 3301 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $170,000, Jeremie and Tammy Smith to Kyle and Christina Henderson
  • 2609 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $32,600, Brandi C. King nka Brandi C. Huckaba to Shawn Brunson
  • 403 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $169,000, the estate of William A. Boyd III to Patrick Biarkis
  • 19999 N. County Road 2350E, Oakland, $200,000, Mark D. Brown to Austin Wallace
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News