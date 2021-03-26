Coles County real estate transactions

- 3012 Pine Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Darren R. Bozinoski to Ashly Rose Thompson
- 312 N. Division St., Mattoon, $43,000, Randy Lee McCall to Kenn Funding LLC
- 3120 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $77,000, Elizabeth R. Dudley to Robert F. Benson
- 936 C St., Charleston, $76,500, Jeremiah Hartman to Blake A. Carlson
- 207 Montgomery St., Oakland, $12,500, Bluestem Properties LLC to Buckler Brothers Properties LLC
- 400 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $142,500, Drem LLC to Justin J. Schumacher
- 2920 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $100,000, Cody L. Kirkeng to Damian D. Light
- 13269 E. County Road 500N, Charleston, $280,000, estate of Linda Louis Hampton to Sean D. and Megan M. Craig
- 119 acres of farm land, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00895-000, $1,130,500, Pamela Archer Yarbrough trust to Fehrenbacher LLC
- Approximately 149 acres of farm land, Hutton Townships, PINs 05-0-00005-000 and 05-0-0004-000, $262,500, Mark J. Willenborg and Tammy M. Willenborg to Craig C. Willenborg
- 815 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $10,000, First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Central Illinois to Earl D. Matthews and Renee D. Matthews
- 102 E. Washington St., Oakland, $69,400, Dennis Robert Wendt and Elinor Ilene Wendt, co-trustees under the provisions of the Dennis Robert Wendt and Elinor Ilene Wendt revocable living trust, to Sanctum Properties LLC
- 1309 S. Third St., Mattoon, $30,000, Randy Lee Dierkens Jr. to Stan A. Porter
- 620 10th St., Charleston, $102,000, Michael R. Daulton to Nathan Conner
- 717 N. Fourth St., Mattoon, $26,000, JP Morgan Chase Bank to Jeffrey L. Whitley
- 5039 Skyline Springs Road, Humboldt, $159,000, Barbara Wiley to Corey J. Witt
- 260 N. 10th St., Charleston, $60,000, Mike Steeples to Travis Thompson
- 3304 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Kim Welton to Jackson S. Ritter
- 26 W. Main St., Oakland, $6,000, P&N Properties Inc. to Diane Christenson
- 10 acres of vacant land, East Oakland Township, PIN 03-0-00147-000, $500, Karin Heyl living trust to George E. Edwards
- 203 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $121,000, Joshua John Rieman to Marcus Hutchcraft
- 15837 E. County Road 420N, Charleston, $214,500, Susan Osborn to Joshua Rieman
- 4 Sugar Creek Lane, Mattoon, $192,000, Stacey D. Birdsong to Aaron P. Black
- 402 Park St., Lerna, $83,000, Betty M. Atteberry to Jerry Harrison
- 713 N. First Division St., Mattoon, $92,500, Brandon Yoder to Amanda Chavira
- Approximately 6 acres of vacant land, Mattoon Township, PIN 07-1-00489-000, $38,000, Darrell Thomas to Timothy M. Galos
- 13 Westwood, Mattoon, $66,000, Erika J. Arthur to Ashley B. Shores
- 701 S. 31st St., Mattoon, $65,000, Lela A. Tapella to Steven E. and Margaret I. Lawhorn
- 3301 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $170,000, Jeremie and Tammy Smith to Kyle and Christina Henderson
- 2609 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $32,600, Brandi C. King nka Brandi C. Huckaba to Shawn Brunson
- 403 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $169,000, the estate of William A. Boyd III to Patrick Biarkis
- 19999 N. County Road 2350E, Oakland, $200,000, Mark D. Brown to Austin Wallace
AREA REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS