Coles County real estate transactions
  • 840 10th St., Charleston, $69,500, Robert and Kathleen Bates to Nathan Wehr
  • Vacant land, four parcels; PINs 07-1-01525-000, 07-1-01526-000, 07-1-01527-000 and 07-1-01528-000; $35,000, Randall V. Peadro to Christopher W. Walden
  • 1621 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $59,000, Stephan Ryan Grussing to David G. and Susan E. Johnson
  • 7 Greenbriar Drive Unit 1, Mattoon, $161,000, William and Barbara Butts to trustees of the Jeffrey and Marijane Galvan trust
  • 618 14th St., Charleston, $99,500, Phillip Michael Copsy to William T. Robinson
  • 2813 Marshall Ave., Mattoon $77,500, Bradley E. Talbert to Jacob L. Schrock
  • 106 Church St., Trilla, $20,000, Todd Ratliff to Trilla Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 1107 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $186,000, Michael and Cassidy Ptomey to Eric and Brooke Hahn
  • 20385 Ashbrook Road, Ashmore, $75,000, Larry M. Hanner to Thomas W. Bosler
  • 3 E St., Charleston, $20,000, Chad Evans to WSB, trustee
  • 11 Stonehenge, Mattoon, $182,000, Douglas A. Shull and Laura R. Shull to Andrea B. McLane
  • 200 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $130,000, Patrick David Collins to Daniel Yi-Li Wen
  • 1701 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $129,900, North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings Inc. to Curt Michael and Julia Dawn Thomas
  • 3201 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $48,000, Curt and Julia Thomas to North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings Inc.
  • 710 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $46,500, Heather Landrus to Troy D. Conley
  • 212 Hickory Lane, Mattoon, $220,000, Paul and Linda Smith to Jacob and Cori Fryman
  • 1500 20th St., Charleston, $39,500, Mary S. Vanscyoc to Jimmy Ramirez
  • 1005 S. 23rd St., Mattoon, $83,000, Curtis and Hannah Campbell to Sadie Oakley
