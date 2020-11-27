Coles County real estate transactions

- 405 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $8,500, Champaign Investment LLC to Amanda Luna
- 43 Mitchell Ave., Charleston, $142,900, Kendall M. Stacey-Moore to Holly N. Watson
- 1524 Second St., Charleston, $115,000, ICE LLC to TNT Properties LLC
- 3601 Western Ave., Mattoon, $174,000, Randall V. Peadro to Timothy Wayne Rappe
- Approximately 310 acres of farm land, Hutton Township; PINs 05-0-00894-000, 05-0-00895-000, 05-0-1032-000, 05-0-01033-001 and -5-0-01039-000; $1,767,932, Mid-Illinois Quarry LLC and Clark County Aggregates LLC to Heuerman Land Development LLC
- 1015 Van Buren Ave., Charleston, $17,500, Boyce Dillman to Tim A. Simpson
- 4216 Country Lake Drive, Charleston, $152,000, Daniel A. Stacey to Kendall M. Stacey-Moore
- 2111 DeKalb Place, Charleston, $170,000, Elizabeth A. Sowers to Anthony J. Hupp
- 609 11th St., Charleston, $24,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Drew D. Stoutin
- 2526 Fifth St., Charleston, $125,500, Ricardo A. Lara to Brandon Wilson
- 1315 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $93,000, Jesse Foley to Matthew Anderson
- 309 S. 30th St., Mattoon, $60,000, SSAJH Properties of Illinois LLC to Hayley A. Gagliardo
- 404 N.35th St., Mattoon, $88,000, Kenneth R. Kessler and Debbie T. Kessler to Kathryn M. Salmons
- 2806 Fourth St., Charleston, $218,000, Joelyn E. Akers to Rick G. Haney
- 5 Greenbriar Drive Unit 1, Mattoon, $137,500, Marianna I. Falk to George P. Beason Jr.
- 814 Van Buren Ave., Charleston, $5,500, the John L. Holiday estate to Shea M. Ward
- 805 N. Eighth St., Mattoon, $35,000, Phillip E. Wilson to Washington Savings Bank
- 812 N. Ninth St., Mattoon, $1 million, Phillip E. Wilson to Washington Savings Bank
- 917 S. Sixth St., Mattoon, $117,000, Myles and Ashley B. Connour to Alexander L. Rhine
- 1606 Marion St., Charleston, $95,500, Nicholas R. Foor to Raina Sue Lavanway
- 917 S. 16th St., Mattoon, $79,500, Russell and Chaley Miller to Travis Bennett
- 601 N. 15th St., Mattoon, $14,000, Round Rock Properties LLC to Michael Dhermy
- 1619 Marion St., Charleston, $94,900, Megan E. McDevitt to Jessica Grace Spence
- 2129 Ironwood Lane, Charleston, $141,500, Deborah J. Craig to Christopher A. Bulleri
- 2609 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $55,000, Christopher A. Walters to Rylee Adair Wolfshoefer
- 1404 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $125,000, Jacob M. Fryman to Darren Bozinoski.
- 716 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $3,000, Lucille M. Provinzano to Ryan and Jana Hortenstine
- 900 E St., Charleston, $91,500, Brett A. Funneman to Cody J. Fuller
- 1027 Sixth St., Charleston, $18,500, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Brad Beil
- 1620 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Bryan L. Godden to Calvin Haney
- 2801 Whitetail Drive, Charleston, $182,000, Kathy Black to Karen Sparling
- 919 Woodberry Lane, Charleston, $144,000, James E. Dye Jr. to Neil Vanseghi
- 204 Hillcrest Road, Mattoon, $153,000, Julie Willingham to Clarence and Heather Cassady
- 908 N. 16th St., Mattoon, $115,000, Holly J. Pierce to David S. Beliz
- 1601 University Drive, Charleston, $55,000, the Eli and Ann Sidwell family trust to Deborah K. Whitlatch
- 1416 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $28,000, Patrick Key to Calvin Montgomery
- 5 Ridgefield Lane, Charleston, $210,000, Timothy James Geil to Mitchell S. Goodwin
- 812 Lincoln Ave., Mattoon, $54,350, Darla G. Ornelis to Lucille Ellen Burton
