Coles County real estate transactions

- 201 W. Fillmore Ave., Charleston, $65,900, Peyton T. Sledge to Ella Jane Landrus
- 3213 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $72,000, Marion Suzanne Pollum nka Marion Suzanne Davis to Blake K. Leitch
- 3516 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $162,000, Waltraud Graul to Daniel and Julia Cox
- 1609 Frostwood Lane, Mattoon, $158,000, Jeremy Muchow to Waltraud Graul
- 1836 11th St., Charleston, $37,000, PNC Bank National Association to JSR Rentals LLC
- 15236 N. County Road 10E, North Okaw Township, $200,000, Elmer Gingerich to Jeremy Kuhns
- 9171 E. County Road 550N, Mattoon, $170,000, Eldon E. Herschberger to Cody Lee Kirkeng
- Forty acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-00867-000, $214,000, Paul W. Cottingham to FL 180 LLC
- 955 D St., Charleston, $66,000, Willmetta M. Jones, trustee, Willmetta M. Jones revocable trust, to Larry A. and Cheryl L. Cooper
- Twenty acres of vacant land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00735-000, $250,000, Robert A. Loudermilk to Anthony Brummer
- 2417 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $8,500, P&N Properties Inc. to Kourtney Marie Tryon
- 2417 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $8,500, Kourtney Marie Tryon to M. Tony Aghaei
- 713 S. 16th St., Mattoon, $29,000, David and Carey Ferguson to John Stroemer
- 2003 Cleveland Ave., Charleston, $70,000, John E. Terwilliger to Whitney Shane Hendrickson
- 7171 E. County Road 000N, Pleasant Grove Township, $7,140, Larry A. Himes to Vicki L. Reeves
- 14231 Main St., Humboldt, $39,000, Keona R. King to Eldon E. Herschberger
- 2305 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $49,000, Robert and Mary Weber to Jason O'Dell
- 18650 State Highway 16, Charleston, $82,000, Clapp Farms LP to Grant Gough
- 721 S. 31st St., Mattoon, $64,600, Leoda Kay Fore to Affordable Lifestyle Homes USA LLC
- 94 McLeod Ave., Charleston, $109,000, the estate of Linda Sue Rutan to Alan Hendrix
- 1511 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $107,000, Brett Frey to Shawn M. Donaldson
- 2401 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $27,500, Gordon D. Schlundt to Mkredd Properties LLC
Coles County real estate transactions