Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments

  • 423 N. Prairie St., Ashmore, $130,000, estate of James Ray Hood to James C. Bradford
  • Forty acres of farm land, Charleston Township, part of PIN 02-1-01733-000, $300,000, First Mid Wealth Management Co. to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Coffey
  • 17981 E. County Road 1600N, Charleston, $157,000, Alan D. Hendrix to Jordan Pollard
  • 608 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $75,000, Roger W. Young to Mattoon Community Food Center
  • 1616 Annis Ave., $157,000, David W. McKinney to Dustin True
  • 3266 N. County Road 330E, Mattoon, $228,900, Tyson Sledge to Jeffrey Mark Hopper
  • 1604 Westgate Lane, Mattoon, $182,000, Gregory B. Hooten to Mark A. Cartright
  • 13961 E. County Road 620N, Charleston, $290,000, Karen Cripps to William Loyd Croy
  • 27248 E. County Road 1200N, Ashmore, $215,000, D. Bruce Ogle and Michele A. Ogle to Prairie Wind Solar LLC
  • 409 N. 21st St., Mattoon, $20,000, Paul E. Welton Jr. to Christopher S. McCullough
  • 1300 Annis Ave., Mattoon, $123,000, Donna Kay Spence to Scott E. Meyer
  • 14435 E. County Road 1700N, Seven Hickory Township, $415,380, David A. Boyer to Benjamin Helmuth Jr., trustee
  • 14435 E. County Road 1700N, Seven Hickory Township, $100,000, David A. Boyer to James Morris Logan
  • 1017 Woodberry Lane, Charleston, $219,500, Timothy P. Hutti to Matthew Barton Hewerdine
  • 1133 Southlawn Drive, Mattoon, $50,000, Wendy J. Gilmore nka Wendy J. Lane to Jason P. Lane
  • Division Street and D&EI Railroad, southwest quadrant, Charleston, $600, Decatur & Eastern Illinois Railroad LLC to Freda Lineberry
  • 1405 Third St., Mattoon, $65,000, Jeffery A. Frey to Stanley Kouns and Phyllis Kouns
  • 113 Oman Court, Mattoon, $182,500, Roger D. Delong, trustee, to Nicholas Joe James
  • 3 Fairway Lane, Charleston, $275,000, Cheri L. Sims to Tyler Davis
  • 1309 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $25,000, Michael Evans to Drem LLC
