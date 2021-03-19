- Approximately 43 acres of farmland, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-00186-000, $428,846, Susan R. Sanders to First Mid Wealth Management Co., as trustee
- 664 W. State St., Charleston, $200,000, Larry Drake for D&B Investments Inc. to Matthew Myerscough
- 934 Second St., Charleston, $70,000, Lauren E. Spaniol to Cerys Boston
- 1824 Reynolds Drive, Charleston, $146,500, Alison Schoonover to Joseph White
- 41 Windermere, Mattoon, $436,050, Brian Daniell to Joseph A. Osborne
- Approximately 153 acres of farmland, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00231-000, $710,000, Paul W. Hurst to Kay A. Hanley
- Eighty-three acres of farmland, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00377-000, $710,000, Kay A. Hanley to Paul W. Hurst
- 2156 Hidden Lake Court, Charleston, $250,000, Keith Morrisson to Darren Hastings Green
- 2750 Whippoorwill Drive, Charleston, $139,500, the estate of Maurice Shepherd to Volodymyr Zakharchuk
- 1730 E. County Road 1450N, Humboldt, $180,000, Lamar D. Miller to Olen Miller
- 138 Woodlawn Ave., Mattoon, $40,500, Beverly Sue Whitlock to Michele D. Heppler
- 950 Edgar Drive No. 18, Charleston, $72,000, Hutchinson Properties LLC to Vance Oliver
- 117 N. 43rd St., Mattoon, $214,000, Margaret L. Keniley to Jason A. Wilson
- 723 Coolidge Ave., Charleston, $142,500, Matthew D. Ogle to Lisa L. Limes
- Approximately 99 acres of farmland, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00393-002, $682,889 Forsythe Land Co. to GCZ Coles II LLC
- 701 S. 31st St., Mattoon, $65,000, Lela A. Tapella to Steven E. and Margaret I. Lawhorn
- 3301 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $170,000, Jeremie and Tammy Smith to Kyle and Christina Henderson
- 2609 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $32,600, Brandi C. King nka Brandi C. Huckaba to Shawn Brunson
- 403 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $169,000, the estate of William A. Boyd III to Patrick Biarkis
- 19999 N. County Road 2350E, Oakland, $200,000, Mark D. Brown to Austin Wallace
Coles County real estate transactions