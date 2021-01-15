 Skip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments

  • 10863 Prestige Drive, Lerna, $140,000, Johnny L. Aseltine to Clinton D. Rosine
  • 701 Walnut St., Humboldt, $80,500, Casey R. Branson to Brittany Morgan Maycroft
  • 7 Sugar Creek Lane, Mattoon, $213,500, Travis Schaffer to Blake and Taylor Joanne Furry
  • 2306 Stoner Drive West, Charleston, $159,000, Mitchell and Kelli Fonner to Austin and Chelsea Glidewell
  • 100 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $58,000, Delores Croy to Briana Hartleroad
  • 8 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Lawrence Boyce aka Laurence Earl Boyce Jr. to Shonn Hilda
  • 1601 Bell Ave., Mattoon, $95,000, Alice M. Dyson to Travis B. Ramsey
  • 107 E. Main St., Oakland, $127,000, Matthew T. Stark to Matthew Meltzer
  • 2519 Fourth St., Charleston, $157,500, Michael A. Johnson to Matthew Stark
  • 2411 Carriage Lane, Charleston, $92,000, Harold Glenn Hunt to Olivia Elizabeth Amaya
  • 27 Country Gardens, Mattoon, $45,000, Jaclynn Walker, nka Rosine, and Clinton Rosine to Craig Frantz and Julie Frantz
  • 1023 Davis St., Charleston, $7,000, Allen Bryant o Kathleen Bossert
  • 700 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $1.8 million, Chicago Title Land Co. as successor trustee to Rural King Realty Inc.
  • 14 Stonefield Lane, Charleston, $200,000, Cody C. Emberton to Robert E. West Jr.
  • 88057 E. County Road 150N, Lerna, $132,500, Virginia Kastl to Billy J. Herendeen
  • 16940 E. County Road 600N, Charleston, $164,500, Brenda S. Warren to Matthew B. King
  • 2508 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $99,000, Kevin Michael Corrie to Quinton Storm Cunningham
  • 1409 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $57,500, Carlie N. Dexter to Tammy S. Pitchford
  • 233 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $118,500, Scott M. Easterday to William J. Lansu
  • 2216 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $65,000, Robert L. Michaels to Jason Randall Dodd
  • 19958 Troy St., Rardin, $15,000, Frank Butler to Kaysaundra Elaine West
  • 400 Country Club Road, Mattoon, $218,000, Carl Stephen Ferguson, second successor of the Bonnie L. Ferguson revocable living trust, to Dennis R. Elledge
  • 624 W. State St., Charleston, $20,000, John Nail to Jerry Myerscough
  • 206 Fourth St., Charleston, $69,500, Ashley L. Gabel to Hannah Dowling
  • 1121 Meadowbrook Court, Mattoon, $179,000, Patrick E. Ray to Mark Tate Jackson
