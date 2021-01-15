Coles County real estate transactions

- 10863 Prestige Drive, Lerna, $140,000, Johnny L. Aseltine to Clinton D. Rosine
- 701 Walnut St., Humboldt, $80,500, Casey R. Branson to Brittany Morgan Maycroft
- 7 Sugar Creek Lane, Mattoon, $213,500, Travis Schaffer to Blake and Taylor Joanne Furry
- 2306 Stoner Drive West, Charleston, $159,000, Mitchell and Kelli Fonner to Austin and Chelsea Glidewell
- 100 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $58,000, Delores Croy to Briana Hartleroad
- 8 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Lawrence Boyce aka Laurence Earl Boyce Jr. to Shonn Hilda
- 1601 Bell Ave., Mattoon, $95,000, Alice M. Dyson to Travis B. Ramsey
- 107 E. Main St., Oakland, $127,000, Matthew T. Stark to Matthew Meltzer
- 2519 Fourth St., Charleston, $157,500, Michael A. Johnson to Matthew Stark
- 2411 Carriage Lane, Charleston, $92,000, Harold Glenn Hunt to Olivia Elizabeth Amaya
- 27 Country Gardens, Mattoon, $45,000, Jaclynn Walker, nka Rosine, and Clinton Rosine to Craig Frantz and Julie Frantz
- 1023 Davis St., Charleston, $7,000, Allen Bryant o Kathleen Bossert
- 700 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $1.8 million, Chicago Title Land Co. as successor trustee to Rural King Realty Inc.
- 14 Stonefield Lane, Charleston, $200,000, Cody C. Emberton to Robert E. West Jr.
- 88057 E. County Road 150N, Lerna, $132,500, Virginia Kastl to Billy J. Herendeen
- 16940 E. County Road 600N, Charleston, $164,500, Brenda S. Warren to Matthew B. King
- 2508 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $99,000, Kevin Michael Corrie to Quinton Storm Cunningham
- 1409 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $57,500, Carlie N. Dexter to Tammy S. Pitchford
- 233 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $118,500, Scott M. Easterday to William J. Lansu
- 2216 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $65,000, Robert L. Michaels to Jason Randall Dodd
- 19958 Troy St., Rardin, $15,000, Frank Butler to Kaysaundra Elaine West
- 400 Country Club Road, Mattoon, $218,000, Carl Stephen Ferguson, second successor of the Bonnie L. Ferguson revocable living trust, to Dennis R. Elledge
- 624 W. State St., Charleston, $20,000, John Nail to Jerry Myerscough
- 206 Fourth St., Charleston, $69,500, Ashley L. Gabel to Hannah Dowling
- 1121 Meadowbrook Court, Mattoon, $179,000, Patrick E. Ray to Mark Tate Jackson
