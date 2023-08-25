MATTOON — Community members are invited to enjoy live music and local food vendors while raising money for the
American Cancer Society during the Coles County Relay for Life on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The annual event is set for 1-9 p.m. at Peterson Park, where participants can walk laps around Grimes Field while checking out fundraising craft, food and game booths offered by various Relay for Life teams.
Other concessions will be available from food vendors such as Rodgers French Fries and Saucy Swine BBQ.
Scheduled activities include a performance by Absent Ground at 2-3 p.m.; a survivor and caregiver lap at 4:45 p.m. following the opening ceremony, and the lighting of memorial luminarias at 8 p.m.
PHOTOS: 2022 Coles County Relay for Life
Cancer survivors
Cancer survivors and their caregivers walk in the Survivors Lap dur ing the 2022 Coles County Relay for Life on Saturday at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Mattoon Carle team
Pictured, from the left, are Mattoon Carle team members Emily Ray, Sarah Ray and Kristen Rake watching 2022 Little Miss Bagelfest Lucy Bagwell pick a prize after playing Plinko at their booth during the 2022 Coles County Relay for Life on Saturday at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
National anthem
The Mattoon High School JROTC color guard presents the colors as Jo Brazzell and Wending Cox sing the national anthem on stage during the 2022 Coles County Relay for Life on Saturday at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The color guard subsequently gave a $500 donation to Relay on behalf of the Mattoon school district.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Legacy Performing Arts
Chris Keniley, at center with his hand raised, leads musicians from Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois in a performance of Elvis Presley music dur ing the 2022 Coles County Relay for Life on Saturday at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Baptist Believin' in a Cure
Baptist Believin' in a Cure team members from First Baptist Church in Mattoon staff their annual Taco in a Bag booth dur ing the 2022 Coles County Relay for Life on Saturday at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Relay for Life speaker
Tammy Leonard of Effingham shares her story of surviving two different battles with cancer as the keynote speaker dur ing the 2022 Coles County Relay for Life on Saturday at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
