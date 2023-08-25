MATTOON — Community members are invited to enjoy live music and local food vendors while raising money for the American Cancer Society during the Coles County Relay for Life on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The annual event is set for 1-9 p.m. at Peterson Park, where participants can walk laps around Grimes Field while checking out fundraising craft, food and game booths offered by various Relay for Life teams.

Other concessions will be available from food vendors such as Rodgers French Fries and Saucy Swine BBQ.

Scheduled activities include a performance by Absent Ground at 2-3 p.m.; a survivor and caregiver lap at 4:45 p.m. following the opening ceremony, and the lighting of memorial luminarias at 8 p.m.

