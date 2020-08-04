Coles County Relay for Life to conduct drive-through luminaria event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A drive-through luminaria event is planned in place of this year's Coles County Relay for Life.

With coronavirus restrictions preventing the traditional event to support the American Cancer Society, organizers have scheduled the drive-through ceremony for the evening of Aug. 15.

It's scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Mattoon's Peterson Park, which is the site of the traditional yearly Relay for Life event.

As with the annual event, lighted markers with the names of cancer patients will be placed along the park's roadway.

Luminaria can be purchased for $10 in advance and are available online at the Coles County Relay for Life Facebook page or at secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=97355.

A donation form is also available to print and be used to mail donations to Kathy Beals, P.O. Box 705, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Also, in-person sales of luminaria will be available at the park from noon-5 p.m. the day of the event.