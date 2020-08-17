Coles County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 16 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Monday.

The health department in a statement said that the total case count for Coles County is now 642, with five currently hospitalized, 412 recovered, 20 deceased, and 205 recovering.

"Coles County is experiencing COVID-19 spread throughout the entire county. Wear a mask if you are out in the public, watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus. We all have to do our part and be a solution," the health department reported.

Also Monday, state health officials reported 1,773 new confirmed cases and 12 additional deaths. In total, Illinois has reported 207,854 confirmed cases and 7,756 deaths.

