Coles County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 16 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Monday.
The health department in a statement said that the total case count for Coles County is now 642, with five currently hospitalized, 412 recovered, 20 deceased, and 205 recovering.
"Coles County is experiencing COVID-19 spread throughout the entire county. Wear a mask if you are out in the public, watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus. We all have to do our part and be a solution," the health department reported.
Also Monday, state health officials reported 1,773 new confirmed cases and 12 additional deaths. In total, Illinois has reported 207,854 confirmed cases and 7,756 deaths.
