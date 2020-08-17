You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Coles County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 16 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Monday.

The health department in a statement said that the total case count for Coles County is now 642, with five currently hospitalized, 412 recovered, 20 deceased, and 205 recovering.

"Coles County is experiencing COVID-19 spread throughout the entire county. Wear a mask if you are out in the public, watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus. We all have to do our part and be a solution," the health department reported.

Also Monday, state health officials reported 1,773 new confirmed cases and 12 additional deaths. In total, Illinois has reported 207,854 confirmed cases and 7,756 deaths.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

+20 PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News