Coles County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, gives vaccination update

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported Friday that six new COVID-19 cases have been identified locally and that it has vaccination openings for county residents age 65 or older in Phase 1B or 1B Plus.

According to the health department, the new laboratory confirmed cases have increased Coles County total case count since the pandemic began to 5,480. The total consists of five currently hospitalized, 116 recovering, 5,266 recovered, and 93 deceased.

Those age 65 and older in Phase 1B or 1B Plus who need vaccinated are asked to send their name, birth date, underlying medical condition, and contact phone number to covid19@co.coles.il.us to be placed on the COVID-19 vaccine list. The health department reported that it is continuing to work through those phases.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 1,218,470 cases, including 21,034 deaths, since the pandemic began.

