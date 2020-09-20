 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported Sunday that nine additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified locally.

The health department reported in a news release that these new numbers have brought the total case count for Coles County to 1,407, with eight currently hospitalized, 1,213 recovered, 27 deceased, and 159 recovering.

Coles County has remained in the state's orange warning level for COVID-19 case levels for an additional week, the health department reported. Coles County reportedly has 224 cases per 100,000, with the state target being less than 50 per 100,000, for the week of September 6-12, and the county positivity rate is 8.7%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,402 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Those deaths include a Douglas County woman in her 70s, and three Macon County residents ranging in their 60 and 70s.

To date, the state has reported 274,258 cases, including 8,450 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 13-19 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,011 specimens for a total of 5,105,153. As of last night, 1,417 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

