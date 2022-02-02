Coles County reports 95 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CHARLESTON -— The Coles County Health Department reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The latest numbers brings the total positive cases to 14,627 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The total number of deaths stands at 156.

This comes after the county finished January with 4,650 cases reported, which is more positive cases than were reported during the first 11 months of 2021.

The health department also reported that 43.26% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 47.18% receiving at least on dose as of Feb. 1.

Currently, there are 39 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, four are in the Critical Care Unit. Eighteen others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

