Coles County reports another COVID-19 death, 8 new cases

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials announced Friday.

It was the second death of a county resident this week from the disease caused by the coronavirus and brought the total number of county deaths during the pandemic to 91, the Coles County Health Department said.

The health department also said an additional eight county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. They brought the county’s total to 5,303, it said.

The total includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized and 117 who are recovering from the disease, officials said. The total number of people who are considered recovered is 5,091.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coles County officials also said first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provided to local health departments continue to be limited and that announcements will be made when more vaccine is available and vaccination clinics are scheduled.

The state reported 2,441 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday from 92,256 test results reported, including 55 additional deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,393 patients were reported in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were reported in intensive care unit beds and 174 patients on ventilators.