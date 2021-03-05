Coles County reports seven new COVID-19 cases, gives vaccination update

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported seven additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday and gave an update on vaccination plans.

According to the health department, the new cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,367. That total includes four current hospitalizations, 110 active recovering, 5,161 recovered, and 92 deaths.

The health department reported that it has been working through the state's COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B, which covers residents age 65 or older, first responders, those who work in education for grades preschool to kindergarten, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, incarcerated individuals, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, grocery store, and shelters and adult daycare.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}