Coles County reports seven new COVID-19 cases, gives vaccination update

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported seven additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday and gave an update on vaccination plans.
According to the health department, the new cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,367. That total includes four current hospitalizations, 110 active recovering, 5,161 recovered, and 92 deaths.
The health department reported that it has been working through the state's COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B, which covers residents age 65 or older, first responders, those who work in education for grades preschool to kindergarten, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, incarcerated individuals, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, grocery store, and shelters and adult daycare.
When first dose appointments are available, the health department reported that it and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will communicate this information via www.sarahbush.org/vaccines, social media and CodeRED alerts. To register for the CodeRED alert system, visit http://bit.ly/ColesCodeRed or use a cell phone to text "ColesAlerts" to 99411.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 33 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,194,702 cases, including 20,700 deaths, since the pandemic began.