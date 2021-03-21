Coles County reports total of 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that a total of 13 new COVID-19 cases were identified over the weekend in Coles County, eight on Saturday and five on Sunday.

According to the health department, the new laboratory-confirmed cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,493. The total includes four currently hospitalized, 130 recovering, 5,266 recovered and 93 deceased.

The health department reported that Coles County has vaccination openings for residents age 65 or older in the state's Phase 1B and Phase 1B Plus categories. Those eligible are asked to send their name, date of birth, underlying medical condition and contact phone number to covid19@co.coles.il.us to be placed on the COVID-19 vaccine list.

