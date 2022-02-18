Coles County residents bringing awareness to issues at animal shelter

CHARLESTON — A group of concerned citizens is asking residents for their support in bringing awareness to ongoing issues at the Coles County Animal Shelter.

“I just care about the quality of life for the Coles County animals,” said Latonya Davies, owner of All For Them, Latonya’s Pet Care Services. “I’m here to speak out about and to make sure that those animals in those shelters aren’t forgotten about.”

In response, the group plans to attend the Coles County Health and Safety Committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the Coles County Courthouse, 651 Jackson Ave. in Charleston, to present findings that the shelter is underfunded, understaffed, and in need of assistance.

Davies, who has hundreds of clients in and around the county, said they hope to urge the committee and county board to utilize COVID-19 relief funds to help fund the shelter.

Davies said she has been getting phone calls about allegations and certain issues happening at the shelter which prompted her to learn more about their situation and partner with Melissa Brown Burton-Sanders, a former warden of the shelter.

Burton-Sanders, who owns Topa Farms, which shelters stray and feral animals, said she ran the shelter back in 2002 for about two years and knows the job wears on people, especially when they are having to put down animals for no other reason except they do not have the space or can not find a home.

Recently, Burton-Sanders said she was brought in to be an interim warden at the shelter from Sept. 22 to Oct. 26 in 2021 when the current warden, Julie Deters, was placed on administrative leave for six weeks.

The Journal Gazette & Times-Courier reached out to Deters for an interview but she did not respond to the request before the publishing of this article.

During her time there, Burton-Sanders said she was impressed by how the staff pulled together and worked on a day-to-day basis, but still noticed issues of the shelter being understaffed and lacking space for the number of animals being brought in.

“One of the goals that we’re trying to do is get more animals adopted out and less euthanized through rescues, volunteer organizations, and transporting them to other shelters because they have a higher euthanasia rate than what people would like to see,” Burton-Sanders said. “Especially with the pandemic, there has been a huge influx of returned animals that aren’t spayed and neutered and the shelter needs a lot of assistance.”

The shelter has also lost its primary way of spaying and neutering animals after the University of Illinois’ College of Veterinary Medicine suspended its spay and neuter program which provided low-cost services to partnering shelters, Burton-Sanders said.

Spaying and neutering animals is necessary for the shelter because the state mandates that all sheltered animals should be spayed and neutered in order to be adopted from the shelter, Burton-Sanders said.

During her time as interim warden, Burton-Sanders said she would only euthanize animals if it was a worst-case scenario and instead would have the people adopting pay in advance to have the animal spayed and neutered.

Burton-Sanders said another issue is the ongoing problem of feral cat colonies occupying the county and the shelter not having the resources to trap, neuter and release them back into the wild, making sure they do not reproduce.

“If a cat comes in and it is deemed unadoptable, whether it be for health reasons or if its feral, it is most likely going to be euthanized,” Burton-Sanders said.

Outside of problems with staffing, space, and programs, Burton-Sanders said the shelter was unable to receive the Better Cities For Pets grant for Mars Petcare since they did not allow for the required inspections and audits necessary to be considered for the grant.

“Julie is a wonderful human being, she genuinely cares about these animals but she is very much between a rock and a hard place,” Burton-Sanders said. “She’s in a facility that is too small and understaffed and having been in her shoes, I don’t how she’s done it this long.”

As for now, Burton-Sanders said she is continuing to catch and release feral cats on her own while also sheltering about 70 others on her farm which she hopes to find new homes on other farms as barn cats.

Davies said they hope to bring the issues to light and are currently in the process of receiving a 501(c)3 nonprofit status in order to take in donations for the shelter but right now they are doing it on their own.

“It’s been a long conversation and overdue topic but now’s the time to be vocal,” Davies said. “It’s time to bring positive change.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0