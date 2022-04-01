Coles County residents travel to Poland to volunteer with Ukraine refugee crisis

Those who decide to make the trek to a neighboring, friendly country do so with only what they can carry and often without loved ones who were either required or chose to stay home.

Seeing this, a Mattoon pastor and an Ashmore farmer with his son decided to get on an overseas flight to help.

"This is self funded, so it's all these volunteers and self-funding people or people who will sponsor someone," said Jeremy Doughty, associate pastor at Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon and director of humanitarian aid with Compassion Services International. "People are just starting to really turn out to help."

Compassion Services International is a nonprofit that offers education, medical help, disaster relief and humanitarian aid worldwide.

This all started when Doughty and others from Compassion Services met on a March 2 Zoom call to talk about what they could do to help their partner organizations and different groups in Ukraine.

After the call, Doughty said he packed his bags with supplies and bought a ticket to Cracow, Poland, on March 5.

Upon arrival, Doughty and others met with organizers from Life Source Foundation in Cracow, which has been working on turning a hotel that shut down during the pandemic into a refugee center.

During his time there, Doughty said they would help individuals and families settle in, buy and transport food and supplies and assist them with other logistical items like finding jobs, gaining temporary citizenship or connecting with family members in other countries.

"When I was there, the Polish people were amazing," Doughty said. "They were taking people into their home. They were volunteering in the refugee center and I was just in one alone, so it's pretty amazing to see them help people they barely know."

While Doughty returned home on March 9, others like Kyle Coffey and his son Davis, of Ashmore, went to Cracow on March 17 with the intention of driving supplies over the border to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, both Kyle and his son were sick when they arrived and could not drive the supplies, but they were still able to help at the center and assist individuals with whatever they need.

"It is unbelievable how simple my life is here and how complicated their lives are there," Kyle said. "Sometimes people just need someone to talk to."

Kyle said one day there was a Ukrainian woman who was trying to secure passage to Canada, where she has family, and volunteers worked on the computer for about five hours before she was able to secure a visa.

"You'd have thought she won the lottery," Kyle said. "She screamed and I'm just like, 'What is going on.'"

Even when they were traveling home on March 22, Kyle said he saw a lot of mothers and children with their blue Ukrainian passports as they were waiting to board flights just trying to hold it together.

"There was a lady sitting next to me on what looked like to be FaceTime and her husband was in full military gear," Kyle said. "We were in the international wing of the Cracow airport so they were going somewhere out of county and I couldn't stop thinking about the fact that they may not see each other again. I mean it just gripped me by the throat."

Life Source Foundation director Tony Adams said the center is looking to not only help people in the short-term with living arrangements and clothes, but also in the long-term with things like finding permanent housing and schools for children.

For example Adams said they have helped one Ukrainian woman who is a clothing designer by getting her a sewing machine to continue her work and reconnected an Algerian man with his wife after walking to the border for five days.

"We're hearing the stories of what's going on in Ukraine almost 24 or 48 hours before it gets reported on in the U.S. and they're getting messages all day long from their families," said Adams, who moved to Poland with his wife in 2010 from Noblesville, Indiana. "One story after another."

So far, the center has processed over 150 refugees and they hope to obtain the remaining rooms in the former hotel to accommodate more families and individuals, Adams said.

As for Doughty, he plans to return sometime after Easter and hopes to see more people volunteering or offering their support through monetary donations.

"It may not be this week or this month, but we might need people in July," Doughty said. "As long as this conflict lasts and hope it doesn't last long."

