Coles County residents travel to Poland to volunteer with Ukraine refugee crisis

Ukrainian women and children are greeted by Compassion Services International volunteers after traveling to Cracow, Poland by bus. The group provides assistance to the refugees who arrive with only what they could carry when they fled their homes.
PHOTO COURTESY OF COMPASSION SERVICES INTERNATIONAL
Jeremy Doughty, right, associate pastor at Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon and director of humanitarian aid with Compassion Services International, flying out to Cracow, Poland, with a youth pastor from his church, Alex Staggs, to work with refugees fleeing Ukraine.
PHOTO COURTESY OF COMPASSION SERVICES INTERNATIONAL
Davis Coffey, a senior biology major at Eastern Illinois University, prepares to board a connecting flight to Cracow, Poland, with his father Kyle. The duo traveled to the country to provide support to those fleeing Ukraine and those still in the country. "It is unbelievable how simple my life is here and how complicated their lives are there," Kyle Coffey said.
PHOTO COURTESY OF KYLE COFFEY
A van is filled with food and supplies that will be driven across the border into Ukraine to support those still living and fighting there.
PHOTO COURTESY OF COMPASSION SERVICES INTERNATIONAL
Those who decide to make the trek to a neighboring, friendly country do so with only what they can carry and often without loved ones who were either required or chose to stay home.
Seeing this, a Mattoon pastor and an Ashmore farmer with his son decided to get on an overseas flight to help.
"This is self funded, so it's all these volunteers and self-funding people or people who will sponsor someone," said Jeremy Doughty, associate pastor at Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon and director of humanitarian aid with Compassion Services International. "People are just starting to really turn out to help."
During his time there, Doughty said they would help individuals and families settle in, buy and transport food and supplies and assist them with other logistical items like finding jobs, gaining temporary citizenship or connecting with family members in other countries.
"When I was there, the Polish people were amazing," Doughty said. "They were taking people into their home. They were volunteering in the refugee center and I was just in one alone, so it's pretty amazing to see them help people they barely know."
While Doughty returned home on March 9, others like Kyle Coffey and his son Davis, of Ashmore, went to Cracow on March 17 with the intention of driving supplies over the border to Ukraine.
Unfortunately, both Kyle and his son were sick when they arrived and could not drive the supplies, but they were still able to help at the center and assist individuals with whatever they need.
"It is unbelievable how simple my life is here and how complicated their lives are there," Kyle said. "Sometimes people just need someone to talk to."
Kyle said one day there was a Ukrainian woman who was trying to secure passage to Canada, where she has family, and volunteers worked on the computer for about five hours before she was able to secure a visa.
"You'd have thought she won the lottery," Kyle said. "She screamed and I'm just like, 'What is going on.'"
Even when they were traveling home on March 22, Kyle said he saw a lot of mothers and children with their blue Ukrainian passports as they were waiting to board flights just trying to hold it together.
"There was a lady sitting next to me on what looked like to be FaceTime and her husband was in full military gear," Kyle said. "We were in the international wing of the Cracow airport so they were going somewhere out of county and I couldn't stop thinking about the fact that they may not see each other again. I mean it just gripped me by the throat."
Life Source Foundation director Tony Adams said the center is looking to not only help people in the short-term with living arrangements and clothes, but also in the long-term with things like finding permanent housing and schools for children.
For example Adams said they have helped one Ukrainian woman who is a clothing designer by getting her a sewing machine to continue her work and reconnected an Algerian man with his wife after walking to the border for five days.
"We're hearing the stories of what's going on in Ukraine almost 24 or 48 hours before it gets reported on in the U.S. and they're getting messages all day long from their families," said Adams, who moved to Poland with his wife in 2010 from Noblesville, Indiana. "One story after another."
So far, the center has processed over 150 refugees and they hope to obtain the remaining rooms in the former hotel to accommodate more families and individuals, Adams said.
As for Doughty, he plans to return sometime after Easter and hopes to see more people volunteering or offering their support through monetary donations.
"It may not be this week or this month, but we might need people in July," Doughty said. "As long as this conflict lasts and hope it doesn't last long."
"We’re saddened to hear the news that Lincoln College will be ceasing academic programming following their current Spring semester. Heartland and Lincoln College have maintained a good relationship throughout the years. Like Heartland, Lincoln College has a strong history serving our community in Lincoln, Bloomington-Normal and throughout the region. We appreciate Dr. Gerlach’s leadership as President of Lincoln College, and his help to facilitate the strong transfer partnership we have had with the institution.” - Heartland College President Keith Cornille.
"Like so many others, we were deeply saddened to learn that Lincoln College will close in May. Our first classes were held on the campus of Lincoln College in the fall of 1944. Since that time, Lincoln College has been a neighbor, a friend, and an integral part of our community. For our entire existence we've shared faculty, students, the Lincoln community, and countless errant visitors who thought they were us or vice versa. It's hard to imagine that they won't be with us come fall. We love the Lincoln College family, we're praying for them, and if there's anything we can do to help, we want to do that." - Lincoln Christian University President Silas McCormick
"We are saddened to learn of Lincoln College's closing as a result of challenges that mounted for this transformative institution of higher learning. These are sobering realities for all of us in higher education who face a changing landscape. As our colleagues at Lincoln College work to support their students with transitional services, we at Illinois Wesleyan – as will our fellow institutions – are working to create opportunities for a seamless transfer to carry forward Lincoln students' educational goals." - Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent
"I was saddened at the announcement of Lincoln College’s closure after more than a century and a half of service. We at Illinois State University extend our thoughts to the college community, and the City of Lincoln. The Illinois State University community will help the students, faculty, and staff of Lincoln College in any way we can as they face this difficult time." - Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy
"I was saddened at the announcement of Lincoln College’s closure after more than a century and a half of service. We at Illinois State University extend our thoughts to the college community, and the City of Lincoln. The Illinois State University community will help the students, faculty, and staff of Lincoln College in any way we can as they face this difficult time." - Eureka College President Jamel Wright
"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by the sudden closure of Lincoln College, an institution that has served as a pillar of higher education in Central Illinois for many years. Millikin owes a debt of gratitude to Lincoln College, who in 1901, merged with Millikin as it was just establishing itself so that we could be chartered by the State of Illinois. Our two colleges were partners until the mid-1950s. We are proud to be one of a limited number of institutions asked to partner with Lincoln College to serve their students with their transfer needs. Millikin offers nearly all of the same academic programs as Lincoln and aims to make the transfer process as seamless as possible.” - Millikin University President Jim Reynolds
Area college and university presidents react to Lincoln College closure
Lincoln College announced on March 30, 2022, that it would close at the end of the 2022 spring semester. Central Illinois college and university presidents said they were saddened by the closure and expressed their support for the Lincoln College students, faculty and staff as they transitioned to new schools and lost their jobs.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Following the success of the St. Hedwig Haus in Charleston, the Catholic Workers Community in Coles County is establishing a new home in Mattoon for women and children near Immaculate Conception Church.
