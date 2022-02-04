Coles County roadways getting back to normal following winter storm

MATTOON — After almost two days of severe winter weather embracing Central Illinois, most roads are beginning to clear as plow drivers continue to unpack several inches of snow.

Although the remaining amounts of snow, slush, and water will pose another issue as with the predicted sub-zero temperatures overnight and into Saturday.

In Coles County, Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said road crews are making improvements as the day goes on, but there is some potential for some hazardous conditions.

“The concern is there is going to be some slush on the roads that when it freezes tonight, when the sun goes down and that’s going to be hard on equipment and cars driving,” Hilgenberg said. “People will really need to pay attention to what they’re doing.”

While most country roads are still in spotty condition, Hilgenberg said Charleston was able to get most of their roads clear and Route 16 between Charleston and Mattoon has about a quarter of the snow-packed, making it fair to drive on.

Hilgenberg said there were a few drivers who were stuck in the snow or slid off the roads that needed assistance but other than that, there were not any major accidents overnight Thursday.

Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber said they had crews working around the clock Thursday night when the high winds started to die down and were able to clear most of the streets, leaving only snow piles and cul de sacs to clean out.

“We’re really happy with the way that storm developed here, relative to the forecast we were prepared for and everything went well,” Barber said. “We will continue until everything is done.”

Hilgenberg said there were reports of power outages in the Northwest area of Coles County, near Moultrie and Douglas counties, but residents have been able to keep warm with generators and the electric company has been notified.

