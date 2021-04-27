 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 21 new COVID-19 cases
Gov. J.B. Pritzker describes the criteria for moving the state into the "bridge phase," a period of lessened COVID-19 restrictions before the final phase of the state's reopening plan, and explains why Illinois hasn't yet met the standards.

CHARLESTON — An additional 21 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday. 

The Coles County Health Department said the county’s most recent average daily case rate is 4.1%.

For the state region that includes Coles County, the rate is 2.8%, the department said.

It also said just less than 25% of the county population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. All people age 16 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated.

The health department also said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,745.

Of those, three county residents are currently hospitalized and 64 are recovering from the disease. A total of 5,584 county residents have recovered and 94 have died from the disease, the department said. 

Health department officials continued to urge following of precautions such as wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent had washing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 23 additional deaths. To date, the state has reported 1,325,726 cases, including 21,858 deaths.

