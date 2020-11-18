 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 52 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County sees 52 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Wednesday announced that 52 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county as more restrictive mitigation measures are set to take effect Friday throughout Illinois.

The health department reported that this new figure has increased the total case count for Coles County to 3,043, with 28 currently hospitalized, 800 recovering, 2,159 recovered, and 56 deceased.

As part of this announcement, the health department reminded community members that all 11 of the state's COVID-19 regions will be placed under Tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday. It encouraged them to wear protective masks, watch their distance from each other, and wash their hands regularly to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported that these mitigations are an attempt to slow virus spread and prevent hospitals from being overrun. The mitigations aim to limit gatherings, and encourage residents to stay home as much as possible and follow safety measures when out in public. The state reported that the goal is to save lives while preserving the option for in-person learning for students and protecting as much of the economy as possible from virus effects.

Earlier Wednesday, the state public health department reported 8,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 140 additional deaths. The state has now reported a total of 606,771 cases, including 11,014 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

