Coles County sees 52 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Wednesday announced that 52 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county as more restrictive mitigation measures are set to take effect Friday throughout Illinois.

The health department reported that this new figure has increased the total case count for Coles County to 3,043, with 28 currently hospitalized, 800 recovering, 2,159 recovered, and 56 deceased.

As part of this announcement, the health department reminded community members that all 11 of the state's COVID-19 regions will be placed under Tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday. It encouraged them to wear protective masks, watch their distance from each other, and wash their hands regularly to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

