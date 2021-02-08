Coles County sees daytime low of 1 below, light snowfall over weekend

Craig said there will be slight chances of additional snow Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, but any snow that does fall should be light: Just under an inch of snow is predicted for Monday.

"They are not significant snow events, which is nice," Craig said.

The inflatable snowman in the front yard of Terry Wright and Lisa Estes on Marshall Avenue in Mattoon reflected the feelings of many Coles County residents on Sunday as it visibly shivered while holding a sign that said "Brrr."

Wright said they placed the snowman before Christmas and had thought about taking him down recently, but changed their minds as temperatures plunged. He added that the snowman still seems like a fitting yard decoration during the current weather.

"It's cold. We don't like it at all," Wright said.

With frigid temperatures remaining in the forecast for some time, Shift Capt. Mike Romine with the Mattoon Fire Department recommended that community members limit their time outside and ensure that their skin is exposed to the cold air as little as possible when they are outdoors.