 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees daytime low of 1 below, light snowfall over weekend
0 comments
editor's pick top story
WEEKEND SHIVERS

Coles County sees daytime low of 1 below, light snowfall over weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
'Brrr'

An inflatable snowman shivers in the cold Sunday afternoon along Marshall Avenue in Mattoon.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Coles County residents shivered their way through a weekend that included light snowfall overnight Saturday followed by a daytime low of minus 1 degrees on Sunday, but it could have been worse.

Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center, said the community had been forecast to endure wind chill temperatures in the negative teens overnight Saturday.

"We lucked out in Coles County. We didn't get the winds we expected," Craig said, noting that the frigid temperatures were instead felt in Decatur, Taylorville and other points to the west or north.

Lake Land to sell old Workforce Development Center furniture

Craig said the Charleston area received three-quarters of an inch of snowfall during the weekend, which brought the total for the season to more than 4.35 inches. He said the average for this area is 19 inches, and that more snowfall and cold temperatures are in the forecast for coming days.

"The week is going to be very cold," Craig said. The forecast includes a low of 8 degrees overnight Sunday and a high of 25 degrees Monday, followed by comparable temperatures throughout the week. If this occurs, Craig said these temperatures will be significantly below the mid-February average for the area.

Craig said there will be slight chances of additional snow Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, but any snow that does fall should be light: Just under an inch of snow is predicted for Monday.

Balanced scoring puts Eastern Illinois women over Tennessee State

"They are not significant snow events, which is nice," Craig said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The inflatable snowman in the front yard of Terry Wright and Lisa Estes on Marshall Avenue in Mattoon reflected the feelings of many Coles County residents on Sunday as it visibly shivered while holding a sign that said "Brrr."

Wright said they placed the snowman before Christmas and had thought about taking him down recently, but changed their minds as temperatures plunged. He added that the snowman still seems like a fitting yard decoration during the current weather.

Two-vehicle accident in Cumberland County sends two to hospital

"It's cold. We don't like it at all," Wright said.

With frigid temperatures remaining in the forecast for some time, Shift Capt. Mike Romine with the Mattoon Fire Department recommended that community members limit their time outside and ensure that their skin is exposed to the cold air as little as possible when they are outdoors.

Romine also recommend that community members keep their trips local during frigid weather, let others know the routes they are traveling and stock their vehicles with blankets, a small shovel, cat litter for tire traction, and other winter supplies. If they need to shovel, Romine said they should pace themselves.

"Be careful not to overdo it while clearing sidewalks," Romine said, adding that this work can be surprisingly stressful on an individual's heart.

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News